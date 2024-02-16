Work for us!

Prairie Sky Breads is lucky to have a staff of nearly 24 baristas, bakers, chefs, line cooks, dish washers & community makers. We put A LOT of consideration into making our work culture a good one, after all, it's our work culture too! We are big fans of hiring folks who have goals, passions and lives outside of work and we want to prioritize being able to make time for those things. That being said, we're bursting at the seams with creatives, sweet hearts, and good people! We love team members who have vibrancy and something new to contribute. We work to eat but we try to infuse our passions into all we do so our work has meaning too! We have a variety of positions at PSB, all of which, take different strengths and personality types- peruse the list and see what might work for you!





Baristas- wear many hats. They make drinks, answer the phone, help customers, manage online orders and MORE. They have a heart for community events: running skate rentals, music events, classes, and they enjoy a good chat with others (even if they need their quiet time too ;).) You are best suited to be a barista if you thrive in an environment that changes quickly, you can make decisions on a dime, roll with whatever comes your way (without getting too mad), and yes, you are a multi-tasker! Got ADD? You honestly might thrive in this position! Barista duties change and are perfect for people who easily get bored with the same old same old.





Bakers/ Baked Good Team must be good at attention to detail work. Are you exacting? Do you have the energy to spend getting the recipe just right? Do you find joy in the details?! Do you thrive in a work environment where you work at relatively the same pace all day? Do you like to know what to expect? Finally, do you like birds and good conversations over shaping some bread? Then, baking team might be the team for you!





Dish Pit Heros- The dish pit team can make or break the game. Can you prioritize what needs to happen next in a rush? Do you care if people get sick on your watch? Do you like to create your own systems for successes and physically see your progress each day? Are you more of a solo worker? Do you like to listen to your own tunes, audio books, and generally work at a steady pace without much interference from others? If this sounds like you, you might be a dish pit hero!





Line Cooks & Kitchen Team- We have a rotating weekly menu! Do you like to create food you're proud of? Do you love cooking? Dicing, mincing, chopping?! Line cooks and kitchen team cook from scratch and have flexibility to create new dishes for our menu. Kitchen team thrives when they can work as a team with the front of house, dish pit, and the baking team. The work pace is rather steady, although, sometimes mildly affected by a rush or two. Line cooks and kitchen team thrive in team environments and are great communicators.







