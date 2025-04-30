Join us for Aurora Nights at Prairie Sky Breads!





For centuries, nighttime prairie skies have given way to the beautiful Aurora Borealis. And the prairie’s people have celebrated their arrival as something to look forward to, something magical, something not to be missed. As we envisioned a world where Prairie Sky Breads was open at night, we grabbed on to the idea of the excitement around an aurora. A beautiful light in the darkness, a reason for people to gather. An aurora pops up and people make time and travel to experience something special.





Aurora Nights brings together local food producers, emerging chefs, local artisans, and culture bearers to collaboratively provide cultural experiences and opportunities for Minot and the region. Each event follows the same outline. Friday family-style folk dinners, curated by emerging chefs! Saturday cultural events and classes with appetizers and throughout the weeks PSB will host a collaborative community art project and create special treats: new breads, new baked goods and a coffee inspired by the theme!





Attend one event or all of the events! Get a 20 percent discount on the entire package. Snag a hotel, plan a staycation, stay in Minot for the weekend! Each event will run for approximately four weekends and there will be at least one Aurora Nights event per quarter.





Aurora Nights works to overcome the isolation of local food and arts systems, increase cultural inclusivity, and provides a model for sustainable community-centered gatherings. Using: Local ingredients. Local chefs. Local artists. Investing in & growing our community. We pool our resources and offer up a reason to work collaboratively to grow food, diversify and build our local food culture, celebrate each other, and gather as a community!



