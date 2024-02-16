Donation Request

Hello! Thank you for contacting Prairie Sky Breads about a donation! We are thrilled to be active members of our community and to help the people who make our bakery thrive! Each month we have an allotted amount we can donate, please know we would donate to each and every cause if it was financially feasible. We will process donation requests the 1st and the 15th of the month and will be able to let you know about your request the Tuesday following those days. Feel free to follow up with us if you haven't heard from us after those dates! Thank you! Jazmine and the PSB team 701-858-0612