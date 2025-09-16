Espresso Repair & Maintenance

Meet Chris Brown! Our espresso machine repair man and our machine maintenance technician. After years of trying to repair our machines in a pinch we decided we needed to send someone off to get some training. The universe conspired in our favor and our friend Chris decided he would be willing to hop on board the PSB train. Chris is a technology wiz, the guy we call to figure out anything that's "impossible to figure out," and has been integral to our success since the early days of our brick and mortar location!





Chris has now gotten our machines into good working order and on a maintenance plan and so we are hoping to help fill the maintenance and repair gap in our area. Chris can put you on a monthly, quarterly or bi-annual maintenance plan, in addition, to repairing your espresso machines and grinders.





Chris trained in Chicago with Simonelli North America, taking both the technical training and the super automatic training.