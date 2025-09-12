Skip to Main content
Prairie Sky Breads
0
Order Online
Home
/
Pizza Dough (Available FRI-SUN)
Pizza Dough (Available FRI-SUN)
$0
Pizza Dough (Available FRI-SUN)
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Out of Stock
1
wheat flour, water, whole wheat flour, salt, malt, olive oil, yeast. *Dairy Free*
Prairie Sky Breads Locations and Hours
1400 31st Ave SW
(701) 833-3793
1400 31st Ave SW, Minot, ND 58701
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 7AM
All hours
View menu
3 1st St SE, Suite 1
(701) 858-0612
3 1st St SE, Suite 1, Minot, ND 58701
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 7:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement