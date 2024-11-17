Prairie Sky Breads 3 1st St NW, Suite 1
Featured Items
- Breakfast Sandwich
PSB bread, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$8.99
- London Fog
Two Leaves and a Bud Earl Grey tea, vanilla syrup and steamed milk$5.75
- Latte
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso and steamed milk.$5.25
Food
Breakfast
- Avocado Toast
PSB bread, avocado mash {avocado, lime juice, salt}, tomato, and fresh cracked pepper$8.99
- Blueberry, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Toast
PSB bread, goat cheese, bacon, and blueberry preserve { wild blueberries, sugar, brown cane sugar, concentrated lemon juice, fruit pectin}$8.99
- Breakfast Slider
PSB nanas roll, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream}, *( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$6.00
- Secret Toast
PSB bread, butter, and chocolate sticks$4.50
- Toast with Butter$2.50
- Early Bird Breakfast Bagel
PSB plain bagel, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*(ham, bacon, or sausage)*, everything cream cheese {cream cheese, whole milk, garlic, poppy seed, white sesame seed, black sesame seed, onion, himalayan pink salt}$9.25
- Peanut Butter Banana Honey Toast
Peanut Butter Banana Honey: PSB bread, peanut butter, banana slices and a drizzle of honey$8.99
Lunch
- 50/50 Half Sandwich & Half Soup OR Salad Combo
Half sandwich with choice of cup of soup or a half salad
- Bacon Grilled Cheese
Jalapeno cheddar bread, butter, cheddar cheese, bacon, sriracha mayo, and greens$14.50
- Grilled Cheese
PSB pan bread, cheddar cheese, and provolone cheese$8.00
- Lunch Box
Pan bread sandwich, chocolate chip cookie, chips and apple slices$13.25
- Ham & Cheddar w/ Butter Pickles
Ham & Cheddar: PSB pan bread, ham, cheddar, bread & butter pickles, greens and dressing {mayo, dijon mustard}$8.00
- Hummus Veggie Sandwich
PSB white pan bread, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus: chickpeas, roasted red pepper, canola oil, tahini paste (sesame seeds), garlic, citric acid, sea salt, paprika, cumin parsley flakes, guar gum) pickled red onions, bell peppers, tomato, and greens$8.00
- Turkey Bacon Ranch
PSB pan bread, turkey, bacon, provolone, greens, and ranch {vegetable oil, water, buttermilk, sugar, salt, garlic, onion, vinegar}$8.00
- Turkey Garlic Aioli
PSB pan bread, turkey, swiss, tomatoes, greens, and housemade roasted garlic aioli {mayo, garlic roasted in olive oil, lemon, salt, pepper$8.00
- Blue and White Grilled Cheese
Blue and White Grilled Cheese: PSB bread, butter, caramelized onion, cream cheese, blue cheese, provolone cheese$14.50
Sides
- FULL PSB House Salad
Romaine, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and lemon-poppy seed dressing {water, canola oil, sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tapioca, modified food starch, lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, egg, lemon peel, onion, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, calcium disodium edta}$10.25
- HALF PSB House Salad
Romaine, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and lemon-poppy seed dressing {water, canola oil, sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tapioca, modified food starch, lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, egg, lemon peel, onion, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, calcium disodium edta}$6.25
- Chips
Assortment of chips- Block and Barrel or Miss Vickies
- Snack Box
Toasted bread slices, apple slices (or a fruit we have in stock) two kinds of cheese, and ham. A perfect little snack box! Add hummus and sourdough crackers if you'd like!$6.50
- FULL Autumn Salad
Autumn Salad: greens, squash, dried cranberries, parmesan cheese, pumpkin seeds with a balsamic vinaigrette.$10.25
- HALF Autumn Salad$6.25
- Cup Chickpea Curry Soup (GF)
Chickpea Coconut Curry Soup (GF*): chickpeas, tomato, coconut milk, olive oil, onion, garlic, curry, red chili flakes, lime, salt. Topped with white rice and cilantro.$7.75
- Bowl Chickpea Curry Soup (GF)
Chickpea Coconut Curry Soup (GF*): chickpeas, tomato, coconut milk, olive oil, onion, garlic, curry, red chili flakes, lime, salt. Topped with white rice and cilantro.$8.75
- CUP of Texa-Kotan Chili
Chicken Pickle Bacon Ranch (CPBR) (GF*): Butter, leeks, chicken, garlic confit, potatoes, chicken stock, dill pickles, water, dill, salt, pepper, {ranch seasoning packet and sour cream and bacon as topping}$7.25
- BOWL of Texa-Kotan Chili (GF)
onions, green peppers, tomatoes, corn, garlic, ground beef, bacon,corn starch, tomato sauce, salt, paprika, cumin, cayenne, chili powder, oregano. Topped with sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and lime.$8.25
Drinks
SPECIALTY DRINK MENU
- Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream & Pumpkin Cold Foam
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup, sweet cream and housemade pumpkin cold foam$6.70
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
House made pumpkin syrup (pumpkin puree, simple syrup, vanilla syrup, pumpkin pie spice) 2 shots magic city mud espresso, steamed milk, topped with house made whipped cream and cinnamon$6.70
- Apple Cider
Apple juice, apple pie spice, housemade whip and cinnamon powder.$6.70
- Iced Caramel Apple Chai
Oregon Chai, apple juice, sweet cream, caramel drizzel, and cinnamon powder.$6.70
- Brown Sugar White Mocha
Housemade brown sugar syrup, Ghiradelli white mocha sauce, and housemade whip.$6.70
- Purple Cauldron- IMC Drink
Blackberry and peach syrup. Club soda. Blueberries and lemon wedge! *Half of all proceeds go to the Brock Zavalney Memorial Scholarship for International Music Camps Garage Band.$6.70OUT OF STOCK
Coffee/Espresso
- Americano
Four shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso and water$4.25
- Cappuccino
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso with equal parts steamed milk and milk foam.$5.25
- Coke Latte
Vanilla syrup, one shot of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, Coca-Cola, sweet cream and topped with whipped cream. Served over ice only.$6.70
- Creme Brulee Latte
Ghirardelli caramel sauce, brown sugar syrup, vanilla syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.70
- Drip Coffee
Classic drip brewed coffee, badlands or house blend.$3.25
- Double Espresso
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso.$2.00
- Latte
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso and steamed milk.$5.25
- Mocha
Ghirardelli Black Label chocolate, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.25
- White Mocha
Ghirardelli White Chocolate Sauce, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.25
- Cinnamon Dolce Latte
Cinnamon syrup, brown sugar syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.$6.70
- Mouse River Latte
Three shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso shaken with ice, brown sugar syrup and cinnamon powder. Topped with oat milk.$6.70
- Peanut Butter Mocha
Ghirardelli Black Label chocolate, peanut butter syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.70
Blended Caffeinated Drinks
- Blended Coffee
Cold brew, sweet cream, big train coffee powder blended with ice.$6.50
- Blended White Mocha
Two shots Magic City Mud espresso, milk, and Ghirardelli white mocha powder blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream$6.50
- Blended Mocha
Two shots of Magic City Mud espresso, milk, Big Train mocha powder blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.$6.50
- Blended Chai
Big Train spiced chai powder, milk, blended with ice$6.50
Cold Brew
- Cold Brew Black
Cold brewed coffee over ice$5.75
- Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream
Cold brewed coffee over ice topped with housemade sweet cream$6.00
- Strawberries & Cream Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup, strawberry syrup, housemade sweet cream topped with strawberry cold foam$6.70
- Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Unsweet Cold Foam 2
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup and topped with unsweetened cold foam$6.70
- IV Bag CB
Cold brew coffee in an IV bag. The perfect gag gift for the person who needs a literal IV bag of coffee pumped into their mouth *not their veins 😆.$12.00
- Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream & Coconut Cold Foam
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup, housemade sweet cream topped with coconut cold foam$6.70
- Vanilla Cold Brew Unsweet Cold Foam (the Lena)$6.70
Tea/Matcha
- Chai Latte- Oregon Chai
Oregon Chai concentrate and milk$6.25
- Chai Latte- Big Train Chai
Big Train chai powder and milk$6.25
- Mountain Chai Fog
Two Leaves and a Bud Moutain Chai, vanilla syrup, steamed milk$5.75
- Matcha
Two Leaves and a Bud Nice Matcha and steamed milk.$6.70
- Honey Lavender Matcha
Two Leaves and a Bud Nice Matcha, honey, lavender, steamed milk$6.70
- Iced Raspberry Coconut Cold Foam Matcha
Two Leaves and a Bud Nice Matcha, milk, raspberry syrup and coconut syrup in cold foam$6.70OUT OF STOCK
- Organic Assam Tea
Whole black tea leaves$4.50
- Organic Alpine Berry Tea
Hibiscus, blackberry leaves and orange peel.$4.50
- Organic Better Belly
Fennel, ginger, peppermint, anise$4.50
- Organic Chamomile tea
Chamomile flower$4.50
- Organic Earl Grey Tea
Whole leaf black tea, bergamot$4.50
- Organic English Breakfast
Indian whole leaf black tea$4.50
- Organic Mountain High Chai- Two Leaves & a Bud Bag
Black tea, cinnamon, ginger, cloves$4.50
- Organic Peppermint Tea
Peppermint leaves$4.50
- Organic Tamayokucha Green Tea
Whole green tea leaves$4.50
- Organic Tropical Green Tea
Whole green tea leaves with citrusy undertones$4.50
- Sunburst Tea
Half organic black Assam Two Leaves and a Bud Tea. Half house made lemonade. Simple sugar.$6.45
Smoothie
- Raspberry Smoothie
Raspberries, Greek yogurt, vanilla syrup blended with ice.$6.00
- Mixed Berry Smoothie
Raspberries, blueberries, Greek yogurt, vanilla syrup blended with ice$6.00
- Orange Creamsicle Smoothie
Milk, Greek yogurt, orange syrup, Ghirardelli white mocha powder blended with ice.$6.00
- Blueberry Smoothie
Blueberries, Greek yogurt, vanilla syrup and water blended with ice.$6.00
Chargers/Italian Soda
Non Caffeinated
Soda/ Water
Scones
- Blackberry Lime Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, blackberries, topped with lime glaze$4.00
- Blueberry Lemon Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, blueberries, topped with lemon glaze$4.00
- Confetti Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, vanilla extract, sprinkles, topped with simple glaze$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cranberry Orange Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, cranberries, topped with orange glaze$4.00
- Raspberry White Chocolate Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, raspberries, white chocolate chips, topped with simple glaze$4.00
- Gluten Friendly Blueberry Lemon Scone
Gluten Free Flour Mix (sorghum flour, tapioca flour, rice flour, cellulose gum, xanthum gum), Cream, Butter, Brown Sugar, Egg, Baking Powder, Salt, Powdered Sugar. Blueberries, topped with lemon glaze$4.50
- Gluten Friendly Raspberry White Chocolate Scone
Gluten Free Flour Mix (sorghum flour, tapioca flour, rice flour, cellulose gum, xanthum gum), Cream, Butter, Brown Sugar, Egg, Baking Powder, Salt, Powdered Sugar. Raspberries, white chocolate chips, topped with simple glaze$4.50
- Pumpkin Spice Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt. pumpkin puree, Fall spice blend (cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg) topped with fall spice glaze$4.00
- Box of 8 Variety Scones
8 scones of choice- Save a $2 with a box of 8 discount already figured into this pricing.$30.00
- Scone Box (4)
4 scones of choice-Save a $1 with a box of 4 discount already figured into this pricing.$15.00
- Hot Chocolate Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt. cocoa powder, white chocolate chips, hot cocoa mix, topped with chocolate chips and marshmallow glaze (powdered sugar, cream, butter, marshmallow fluff, french vanilla syup)$4.00
Bread
Pan Bread
- Classic White Pan (loaf)
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Oil, Brown Sugar, Salt, Yeast$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Cinnamon Twist Pan (loaf)
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Oil, Brown Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Butter, Cinnamon$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Gluten Friendly (square loaf)
Gluten Friendly products are made with gluten free items but in our kitchen where flour might be in the air etc. Gluten Free Flour Mix [sorghum flour, tapioca flour, rice flour, cellulose gum, xanthum gum], Water, Egg, Brown Sugar, Corn Starch, Oil, Cider Vinegar, Yeast, Salt$9.75
- Oatmeal Molasses Pan (loaf)
Wheat Flour, Water, Oats, Molasses, Whole Wheat Flour, Oil, Salt, Yeast$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Whole Wheat Honey Pan (loaf)
Whole Wheat Flour, Milk, Wheat Flour, Water, Honey, Oil, Salt, Yeast$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- American Pumpernickel (loaf)
Wheat Flour, Water, Rye Flour, Whole Wheat Flour, Butter, Coffee, Molasses, Cocoa Powder, Salt, Brown Sugar, Yeast$8.50OUT OF STOCK
Rustic Bread
- Jalapeno Cheddar (round)
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Jalapeno, Shredded Cheddar Cheese [milk, cheese culture, salt, enzymes, annatto, corn starch], Salt, Malt, Yeast$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Rustic White (round)
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Salt, Malt, Yeast$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Prairie Grain (round)
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Toasted Grain Mix [Oats, Pumpkin Seed, Flax Seed, Corn Meal, Sunflower Seed] Salt, Malt, Yeast$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Sourdough Baguette
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Salt, Malt$5.25OUT OF STOCK
- Prairie Grain Sourdough (round)
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Toasted Grain Mix [Oats, Pumpkin Seed, Flax Seed, Corn Meal, Sunflower Seed] Salt, Malt$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Sourdough (round)
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Salt, Malt$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Jalapeno Cheddar Sourdough (round)
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Jalapeno, Shredded Cheddar Cheese [milk, cheese culture, salt, enzymes, annatto, corn starch], Salt, Malt$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Olive and Herb Sourdough (round)
Wheat Flour, Water, Kalamata Olives, Whole Wheat Flour, Salt, Herbs, Yeast, Lemon Zest$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Dill Pickle Sourdough (round)
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Salt, Pickles [water, cucumbers, salt, vinegar, contains less than 2% of calcium chloride, sodium benzoate, spices, mustard, natural flavors, polysorbate 80, dehyrdated red peppers, turmeric extract], Dill, Malt$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Garlic- Parmesan & Herb Sourdough
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Parmesan Cheese, Salt, Garlic, oil, herbs, malt.$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Northern Rye Sourdough
wheat flour, rye flour, water, flax seed, molasses, salt, yeast$9.25OUT OF STOCK
- Roseberry Sourdough
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Cranberry, Salt, Rosemary, Malt$9.25OUT OF STOCK
Specialty Bread
- Nana's Rolls (12 pack)
Wheat Flour, Water, Butter, Brown Sugar, Egg, Salt, Yeast$10.50OUT OF STOCK
- Pizza Dough (Available FRI-SUN)
wheat flour, water, whole wheat flour, salt, malt, olive oil, yeast. *Dairy Free*$8.50
- Hamburger Buns (6 pack)
Wheat Flour, Egg, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Oil, Salt, Yeast$8.50
- Dill Pickle Burger Buns (6 pack)
Wheat Flour, Egg, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Oil, Pickles [water, cucumbers, salt, vinegar, contains less than 2% of calcium chloride, sodium benzoate, spices, mustard, natural flavors, polysorbate 80, dehyrdated red peppers, turmeric extract], Salt, Dill, Yeast$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Jalapeno Cheddar Hamburger Buns (6 pack)
Wheat Flour, Egg, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Oil, Jalapeno, Cheddar Cheese, Salt, Yeast$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- Pretzel Bag- (4 pack)
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Butter, Salt, Yeast, Oil (Lye Bath)$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Rustic Bread Bowls
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Salt, Malt, Yeast.$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Bagels
Bagel
- Salted Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath$3.50
- Sesame-Poppy Seed Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *Sesame Seeds$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Everything Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *Garlic, poppy seed, white sesame seed, black sesame seed, onion, Himalayan pink salt.$3.50
- Cinnamon-Sugar Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *cinnamon & sugar$3.50
- Dozen Bagels (Variety)
General bagel ingredients: wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath$39.00OUT OF STOCK
- Half Dozen Bagels (Variety)
General bagel ingredients: wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Specialty Baked Goods
- Cardamom Knots
Wheat flour, water, sugar, butter, eggs, yeast, salt, cardamom, ascorbic acid$5.00
- Cinnamon Rolls
flour, milk, butter, brown sugar, salt, yeast, egg, vanilla extract, cinnamon. Icing: powdered sugar, cream, butter, vanilla extract, ascorbic acid$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Caramel Rolls
flour, whole wheat flour, whole milk, eggs, oil, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, yeast. Caramel: brown sugar, cream, butter, ascorbic acid$5.00
- Box of Cinnamon Rolls
Save a $1 with a box of 4 discount already figured into this pricing. 4 cinnamon rolls: flour, milk, butter, brown sugar, salt, yeast, egg, vanilla extract, cinnamon, ascorbic acid. Icing: powdered sugar, cream, butter, vanilla extract$19.00OUT OF STOCK
- Box of Cardamom Knots
Save a $1 with a box of 4 discount already figured into this pricing. 4 knots: Wheat flour, water, sugar, butter, eggs, yeast, salt, cardamom, ascorbic acid$19.00
- Box of Caramel Rolls
Save a $1 with a box of 4 discount already figured into this pricing. 4 caramel rolls: flour, whole wheat flour, whole milk, eggs, oil, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, yeast, ascorbic acid. Caramel: brown sugar, cream, butter$19.00
- Take and Bake Caramel Rolls
6 unbaked caramel rolls packed in a bakeable pan with baking directions: flour, whole wheat flour, whole milk, eggs, oil, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, yeast. Caramel: brown sugar, cream, butter, ascorbic acid$27.99
- Box of Mixed Specialty Baked Goods
Box of 4: Mix and match rolls and knots
- Pretzel, Salted - Individual
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Butter, Salt, Yeast, Oil (Lye Bath)$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- Pretzel Boards
2 Pretzels served with 4 sauces. Stones Ground Mustard, Spicy Pizza (warmed), Beer Cheese (warmed), Obatdza. Pretzel: Ingredients: wheat flour, water, whole wheat flour, honey, butter, oil, salt, yeast. Allergens: wheat, dairy (butter), honey Obatzda: brie, cream cheese, butter, non-alcoholic beer, paprika, yellow onion, green onion. Beer cheese: heavy cream, sharp cheddar, beer, butter, cornstarch, sodium citrate (as a binder) salt and pepper. Spicy Pizza Sauce Ingredients: crushed tomato, water, red wine vinegar, granulated garlic, salt, oregano, thyme, crushed red pepper Stone ground mustard: water, mustard seed, vinegar, salt, citric acid, turmeric.$14.50OUT OF STOCK
- Fall Cheesecake Brownie Bites
Ingredients: white sugar, wheat flour, egg, butter, unsweetened baker's chocolate, chocolate chips, vanilla, baking powder, salt Cheesecake Filling: cream cheese, sugar, pumpkin, egg, clove, nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, vanilla . Fall Spice Glaze: Powdered Sugar, Cream, Butter, Vanilla Extract$2.00OUT OF STOCK
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
flour, butter, chocolate chips, sugar, brown sugar, bread flour, eggs, vanilla, baking powder, salt.$2.65
- Box of 6 Chocolate Chip Cookies
flour, butter, chocolate chips, sugar, brown sugar, bread flour, eggs, vanilla, baking soda, salt.$13.00
- Monster Cookie
flour, butter, oats, chocolate chips, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, pretzels, M+Ms, chocolate chips, sprinkles, baking powder, salt.$2.65OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Rye Cookie
rye flour, butter, chocolate chips, sugar, cocoa powder, eggs, vanilla, baking powder, salt.$2.65OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter (24) Catering- Order ahead 1 day
flour, butter, chocolate chips, sugar, brown sugar, bread flour, eggs, vanilla, baking powder, salt.$48.00
- Variety Cookie Platter (24) Catering- Order ahead 2 days
Inquire what cookies are seasonally available! Several days notice are needed to fill a variety cookie platter order. Chocolate chip: flour, butter, chocolate chips, sugar, brown sugar, bread flour, eggs, vanilla, baking powder, salt. Monster Cookies: flour, butter, oats, chocolate chips, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, pretzels, M+Ms, chocolate chips, sprinkles, baking powder, salt.$48.00
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza
14 inch Pizzas can serve around 3 people! Dough: wheat flour, water, whole wheat flour, salt, malt, olive oil, yeast. *Dairy Free* Sauce: Crushed tomato, red wine vinegar, garlic powder, oregano, salt, thyme.$13.00
- Pepperoni Pizza
14 inch Pizzas can serve around 3 people! Dough: wheat flour, water, whole wheat flour, salt, malt, olive oil, yeast. *Dairy Free* Sauce: Crushed tomato, red wine vinegar, garlic powder, oregano, salt, thyme. *Pepperoni$13.00
- Canadian Bacon Pizza
14 inch Pizzas can serve around 3 people! Dough: wheat flour, water, whole wheat flour, salt, malt, olive oil, yeast. *Dairy Free* Sauce: Crushed tomato, red wine vinegar, garlic powder, oregano, salt, thyme. *Canadian Bacon$13.00
- Sausage Pizza
14 inch Pizzas can serve around 3 people! Dough: wheat flour, water, whole wheat flour, salt, malt, olive oil, yeast. *Dairy Free* Sauce: Crushed tomato, red wine vinegar, garlic powder, oregano, salt, thyme. *Sausage$13.00
- Veggie Delight Pizza
14 inch pizzas can serve around 3 people! Dough: wheat flour, water, whole wheat flour, salt, malt, olive oil, yeast. *Dairy Free* Sauce: Crushed tomato, red wine vinegar, garlic powder, oregano, salt, thyme. *Onion, Green Pepper, Tomato$15.00
- Caramelized Onion
14 inch Pizzas can serve around 3 people! Dough: wheat flour, water, whole wheat flour, salt, malt, olive oil, yeast. *Dairy Free* Sauce: Crushed tomato, red wine vinegar, garlic powder, oregano, salt, thyme. * mozzarella, onions, blue cheese$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Gluten Friendly Pizza
Flatbread type pizza crust, approximately 10 inches long by 6 inches wide. Gluten free flour mix (sorghum flour, tapioca flour, rice flour, cellulose gum, xanthum gum), water, egg, brown sugar, corn starch, oil, cider vinegar, yeast, salt, nutritional yeast, salt, yeast.$21.00
- Pizza Slice$3.50OUT OF STOCK
- Breakfast Pizza
14 inch Pizzas can serve around 3 people! Dough: wheat flour, water, whole wheat flour, salt, malt, olive oil, yeast. *Dairy Free* Sauce: Crushed tomato, red wine vinegar, garlic powder, oregano, salt, thyme. *Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Eggs, Greens, Salt$15.00
- Roast Beef Pico Pizza
14 inch Pizzas can serve around 3 people! Dough: wheat flour, water, whole wheat flour, salt, malt, olive oil, yeast. *Dairy Free* Sauce: Crushed tomato, red wine vinegar, garlic powder, oregano, salt, thyme. Roast Beef Pico Pizza: PSB pizza crust, PSB pizza sauce {tomatoes, red wine vinegar, garlic powder, oregano, thyme, salt}, mozzarella, roast beef, cotija cheese, pico de gallo {tomato, onion, lime, cilantro, salt}, lime mayo$15.00