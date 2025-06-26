Prairie Sky Breads 3 1st St SE, Suite 1
Featured Items
Latte
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso and steamed milk.$5.25
Creme Brulee Latte
Ghirardelli caramel sauce, brown sugar syrup, vanilla syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.70
Confetti Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, vanilla extract, sprinkles, topped with simple glaze$4.25
Food
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
PSB bread, avocado mash {avocado, lime juice, salt}, tomato, and fresh cracked pepper$8.99
Blueberry, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Toast
PSB bread, goat cheese, bacon, and blueberry preserve { wild blueberries, sugar, brown cane sugar, concentrated lemon juice, fruit pectin}$8.99
Breakfast Sandwich
PSB bread, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$9.50
Breakfast Slider
PSB nanas roll, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream}, *( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$6.50
Secret Toast
PSB bread, butter, and chocolate sticks$4.50
Toast with Butter$2.50
Early Bird Breakfast Bagel
PSB plain bagel, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*(ham, bacon, or sausage)*, everything cream cheese {cream cheese, whole milk, garlic, poppy seed, white sesame seed, black sesame seed, onion, himalayan pink salt}$9.75
Peanut Butter Banana Honey Toast
Peanut Butter Banana Honey: PSB bread, peanut butter, banana slices and a drizzle of honey$8.99
Everything Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *Garlic, poppy seed, white sesame seed, black sesame seed, onion, Himalayan pink salt.$3.50
Salted Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath$3.50
Cinnamon-Sugar Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *cinnamon & sugar$3.50
Sausage patty$2.00
Lunch
50/50 Half Sandwich & Half Soup OR Salad Combo
Half sandwich with choice of cup of soup or a half salad
Bacon Grilled Cheese(spice)
Jalapeno cheddar bread, butter, cheddar cheese, bacon, sriracha mayo, and greens$14.50
Grilled Cheese
PSB pan bread, cheddar cheese, and provolone cheese$8.00
Lunch Box
Pan bread sandwich, chocolate chip cookie, chips and apple slices$13.25
Ham & Cheddar w/ Butter Pickles
Ham & Cheddar: PSB pan bread, ham, cheddar, bread & butter pickles, greens and dressing {mayo, dijon mustard}$8.00
Hummus Veggie Sandwich
PSB white pan bread, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus: chickpeas, roasted red pepper, canola oil, tahini paste (sesame seeds), garlic, citric acid, sea salt, paprika, cumin parsley flakes, guar gum) pickled red onions, bell peppers, tomato, and greens$8.00
Turkey Bacon Ranch
PSB pan bread, turkey, bacon, provolone, greens, and ranch {vegetable oil, water, buttermilk, sugar, salt, garlic, onion, vinegar}$8.00
Turkey Garlic Aioli
PSB pan bread, turkey, swiss, tomatoes, greens, and housemade roasted garlic aioli {mayo, garlic roasted in olive oil, lemon, salt, pepper$8.00
Jalapeno Popper Melt
PSB cheddar jalapeno bread, cheddar cheese, cream cheese, jalapenos, bacon$14.50
Sides
FULL PSB House Salad
Romaine, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and lemon-poppy seed dressing {water, canola oil, sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tapioca, modified food starch, lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, egg, lemon peel, onion, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, calcium disodium edta}$10.25
HALF PSB House Salad
Romaine, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and lemon-poppy seed dressing {water, canola oil, sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tapioca, modified food starch, lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, egg, lemon peel, onion, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, calcium disodium edta}$6.25
Chips
Assortment of chips- Block and Barrel or Miss Vickies
Snack Box
Toasted bread slices, apple slices (or a fruit we have in stock) two kinds of cheese, and ham. A perfect little snack box! Add hummus and sourdough crackers if you'd like!$6.50
HALF Blue Sky
Romain, spinach, walnuts, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Ken’s Steakhouse Blue Cheese Dressing {soybean oil, vinegar, corn starch, palm oil, lactic acid, garlic, onion, yeast extract, food preservatives}$6.25
FULL Blue Sky Salad
Romain, spinach, walnuts, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Ken’s Steakhouse Blue Cheese Dressing {soybean oil, vinegar, corn starch, palm oil, lactic acid, garlic, onion, yeast extract, food preservatives}$10.25
CUP of Chicken Wild Rice
Chicken Wild Rice: celery, carrots, onion, butter, flour, salt, pepper, garlic, thyme, chicken stock, heavy cream, chicken, wild rice$7.75
BOWL of Chicken Wild Rice
Chicken Wild Rice: celery, carrots, onion, butter, flour, salt, pepper, garlic, thyme, chicken stock, heavy cream, chicken, wild rice$8.75
CUP BBQ Pulled Pork Chili (GF)
: pulled pork, tomato sauce (tomatoes, salt, onion, red pepper, citric acid), kidney beans, pinto beans, red onion, beef stock (beef, corn starch, palm oil, caramel color, turmeric), bacon, jalapeno, BBQ sauce (high fructose corn syrup, distilled vinegar, pineapple concentrate, molasses, mustard flour, tamarind, celery seed.), brown sugar, garlic, pepper, chili powder, cumin, liquid smoke, cayenne. Topped with sour cream, green onion, and BBQ Sauce$7.75
BOWL BBQ Pulled Pork Chili (GF)
: pulled pork, tomato sauce (tomatoes, salt, onion, red pepper, citric acid), kidney beans, pinto beans, red onion, beef stock (beef, corn starch, palm oil, caramel color, turmeric), bacon, jalapeno, BBQ sauce (high fructose corn syrup, distilled vinegar, pineapple concentrate, molasses, mustard flour, tamarind, celery seed.), brown sugar, garlic, pepper, chili powder, cumin, liquid smoke, cayenne. Topped with sour cream, green onion, and BBQ Sauce$8.75
Drinks
SPECIALTY DRINK MENU
Old Specialty Drink
Do you want an old specialty drink? Click this button and write what you'd like in the comments. We will try to accommodate!$6.70
Churro Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee, cinnamon syrup, housemade brown sugar syrup, vanilla cold foam, cinnamon.$6.70
Cucumber Lemonade
Housemade cucumber puree with our fresh squeezed lemonade$6.70
Iced Vanilla Matcha w/ Vanilla Cold Foam
Two Leaves and a Bud Matcha- 1.5 oz vanilla syrup, topped with vanilla cold foam.$6.70
Butterfly Lemonade
Lemonade and butterfly pea flower tea.$6.70
Iced Assam Peach Tea
Organic Two Leaves and a Bud Peach Tea with 2 oz peach syrup.$5.50
Root Beer Italian Soda
Root beer and vanilla syrup, club soda, cream and whip.$6.00
PRIDE White Drink
Italian soda (flavored soda with half and half) with coconut and vanilla syrup. Topped with house-made whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.$6.70
PRIDE Pink Drink
Huckleberry charger (Red Bull, half and half, and house-made whipped cream)$6.70
PRIDE Light Blue Drink
Ghirardelli white mocha powder blended with ice and milk (no coffee) flavored with Monin Cotton Candy syrup. Topped with house-made whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.$6.70
PRIDE Brown Drink
Iced mocha with toasted marshmallow syrup, topped with house-made whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles$6.70
PRIDE Black Drink
Cold brew, steeped in house, flavored with almond syrup$6.70
PRIDE Red Drink
House-made fresh squeezed lemonade flavored with blackberry syrup$6.70
PRIDE Yellow Drink
Iced tropical green tea, cold-steeped in house, slightly sweetened and topped with coconut milk.$6.70