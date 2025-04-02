Join us for a family-style dinner with Dr. Ruth De La Cruz and Chef Juan De La Cruz. Thursday, March 27th from 6:00 PM- 9:00 PM. The evening includes: Dinner! First Course: wild rice fritters with ginger dipping sauce and lightly dressed greens. Second Course: Mandan white bean and hominy soup Main course: braised bison with squash and hominy Dessert: maple syrup pie and Hidatsa cornball. Beverage: Oneida strawberry drink. Juan & Ruth will talk about the foods in the meal and their Indigenous origins, as well as some of the history that has contributed to their absence from many Native peoples diets today and the work MHA communities are doing to revitalize food systems. Ruth will also chat about traditional seeds she works with, bringing some examples to show the variation that represents a small region. Participants will end the evening by making a corn husk rose.