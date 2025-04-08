Prairie Sky Breads 3 1st St SE, Suite 1
Featured Items
Breakfast Slider
PSB nanas roll, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream}, *( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$6.00
Cardamom Knots
Wheat flour, water, sugar, butter, eggs, yeast, salt, cardamom, ascorbic acid$5.00
Churro Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee, cinnamon syrup, housemade brown sugar syrup, vanilla cold foam, cinnamon.$6.70
Food
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
PSB bread, avocado mash {avocado, lime juice, salt}, tomato, and fresh cracked pepper$8.99
Blueberry, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Toast
PSB bread, goat cheese, bacon, and blueberry preserve { wild blueberries, sugar, brown cane sugar, concentrated lemon juice, fruit pectin}$8.99
Breakfast Sandwich
PSB bread, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$8.99
Breakfast Slider
PSB nanas roll, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream}, *( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$6.00
Secret Toast
PSB bread, butter, and chocolate sticks$4.50
Toast with Butter$2.50
Early Bird Breakfast Bagel
PSB plain bagel, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*(ham, bacon, or sausage)*, everything cream cheese {cream cheese, whole milk, garlic, poppy seed, white sesame seed, black sesame seed, onion, himalayan pink salt}$9.25
Peanut Butter Banana Honey Toast
Peanut Butter Banana Honey: PSB bread, peanut butter, banana slices and a drizzle of honey$8.99
Everything Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *Garlic, poppy seed, white sesame seed, black sesame seed, onion, Himalayan pink salt.$3.50
Salted Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath$3.50
Cinnamon-Sugar Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *cinnamon & sugar$3.50
Lunch
50/50 Half Sandwich & Half Soup OR Salad Combo
Half sandwich with choice of cup of soup or a half salad
Bacon Grilled Cheese
Jalapeno cheddar bread, butter, cheddar cheese, bacon, sriracha mayo, and greens$14.50
Grilled Cheese
PSB pan bread, cheddar cheese, and provolone cheese$8.00
Lunch Box
Pan bread sandwich, chocolate chip cookie, chips and apple slices$13.25
Ham & Cheddar w/ Butter Pickles
Ham & Cheddar: PSB pan bread, ham, cheddar, bread & butter pickles, greens and dressing {mayo, dijon mustard}$8.00
Hummus Veggie Sandwich
PSB white pan bread, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus: chickpeas, roasted red pepper, canola oil, tahini paste (sesame seeds), garlic, citric acid, sea salt, paprika, cumin parsley flakes, guar gum) pickled red onions, bell peppers, tomato, and greens$8.00
Turkey Bacon Ranch
PSB pan bread, turkey, bacon, provolone, greens, and ranch {vegetable oil, water, buttermilk, sugar, salt, garlic, onion, vinegar}$8.00
Turkey Garlic Aioli
PSB pan bread, turkey, swiss, tomatoes, greens, and housemade roasted garlic aioli {mayo, garlic roasted in olive oil, lemon, salt, pepper$8.00
Prairie Dip
PSB bread, provolone, caramelized onions, roast beef, horseradish aioli {garlic, dijon, lemon juice, thyme, vegetable oil, horseradish, salt and pepper} with a side of PSB Au Jus.$14.50
Sides
FULL PSB House Salad
Romaine, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and lemon-poppy seed dressing {water, canola oil, sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tapioca, modified food starch, lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, egg, lemon peel, onion, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, calcium disodium edta}$10.25
HALF PSB House Salad
Romaine, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and lemon-poppy seed dressing {water, canola oil, sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tapioca, modified food starch, lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, egg, lemon peel, onion, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, calcium disodium edta}$6.25
Chips
Assortment of chips- Block and Barrel or Miss Vickies
Snack Box
Toasted bread slices, apple slices (or a fruit we have in stock) two kinds of cheese, and ham. A perfect little snack box! Add hummus and sourdough crackers if you'd like!$6.50
HALF Blue Sky
Romain, spinach, walnuts, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Ken’s Steakhouse Blue Cheese Dressing {soybean oil, vinegar, corn starch, palm oil, lactic acid, garlic, onion, yeast extract, food preservatives}$6.25
FULL Blue Sky Salad
Romain, spinach, walnuts, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Ken’s Steakhouse Blue Cheese Dressing {soybean oil, vinegar, corn starch, palm oil, lactic acid, garlic, onion, yeast extract, food preservatives}$10.25
CUP Sourdough Tomato Soup
tomato, veggie stock, sourdough bread, onion, garlic, celery, olive oil, sugar, salt, pepper, paprika, and basil. Topped with basil$7.25
BOWL Sourdough Tomato Soup
tomato, veggie stock, sourdough bread, onion, garlic, celery, olive oil, sugar, salt, pepper, paprika, and basil. Topped with basil$8.25
CUP Chicken Curry Chili
Olive oil, onion, carrot, orange bell pepper, red curry paste, tomato paste, garlic confit, salt, pepper, curry powder, chili powder, ginger, brown sugar, crushed tomato, coconut milk, veggie stock, lemon juice, chicken, chickpea, cannellini beans.Topped with unsalted peanuts, green onion, and a lemon wedge$7.75
BOWL Chicken Curry Chili
Olive oil, onion, carrot, orange bell pepper, red curry paste, tomato paste, garlic confit, salt, pepper, curry powder, chili powder, ginger, brown sugar, crushed tomato, coconut milk, veggie stock, lemon juice, chicken, chickpea, cannellini beans.Topped with unsalted peanuts, green onion, and a lemon wedge$8.75
Drinks
SPECIALTY DRINK MENU
Old Specialty Drink
Do you want an old specialty drink? Click this button and write what you'd like in the comments. We will try to accommodate!$6.70
Churro Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee, cinnamon syrup, housemade brown sugar syrup, vanilla cold foam, cinnamon.$6.70
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream & Pumpkin Cold Foam
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup, sweet cream and housemade pumpkin cold foam$6.70
Spicy Charger- Peach Strawberry Charger w/ Habanero & Lemonade
Peach and Strawberry Charger w/ Habanero and Lemonade$6.70
London Fog Cold Brew
Earl grey tea and cold brew with vanilla and vanilla cold foam$6.70
Tres Leche Latte
cookie butter latte with condensed milk, whipped cream and cinnamon sugar topping.$6.70
Caramel Apple Charger
Green apple charger with lemonade and caramel drizzle.$6.70
Rootbeer Charger
root beer charger with vanilla, heavy cream and whipped cream topping.$6.70
Iced- Huckleberry Hazelnut Latte
Huckleberry & hazelnut syrup, oat milk, espresso, chocolate syrup.$6.70
DVCC Fundraiser- Teal Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade with a splash of lime syrup, coconut syrup and blue raspberry syrup. $2.50 of every drink to DVCC.$6.70
DVCC Fundraiser- Teal Charger
Red Bull with a splash of lime syrup, coconut syrup and blue raspberry syrup, cream and whip. $2.50 of every drink to DVCC.$6.70
Coffee/Espresso
Americano
Four shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso and water$4.25
Cappuccino
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso with equal parts steamed milk and milk foam.$5.25
Coke Latte
Vanilla syrup, one shot of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, Coca-Cola, sweet cream and topped with whipped cream. Served over ice only.$6.70
Creme Brulee Latte
Ghirardelli caramel sauce, brown sugar syrup, vanilla syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.70
Drip Coffee
Classic drip brewed coffee, badlands or house blend.$3.25
Double Espresso
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso.$2.00
Latte
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso and steamed milk.$5.25
Mocha
Ghirardelli Black Label chocolate, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.25
White Mocha
Ghirardelli White Chocolate Sauce, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.25
Cinnamon Dolce Latte
Cinnamon syrup, brown sugar syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.$6.70
Mouse River Latte
Three shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso shaken with ice, brown sugar syrup and cinnamon powder. Topped with oat milk.$6.70
Peanut Butter Mocha
Ghirardelli Black Label chocolate, peanut butter syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.70
Blended Caffeinated Drinks
Blended White Mocha
Two shots Magic City Mud espresso, milk, and Ghirardelli white mocha powder blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream$6.50
Blended Mocha
Two shots of Magic City Mud espresso, milk, Big Train mocha powder blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.$6.50
Blended Chai
Big Train spiced chai powder, milk, blended with ice$6.50
Cold Brew
Cold Brew Black
Cold brewed coffee over ice$5.75
Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream
Cold brewed coffee over ice topped with housemade sweet cream$6.00
Strawberries & Cream Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup, strawberry syrup, housemade sweet cream topped with strawberry cold foam$6.70
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Unsweet Cold Foam 2
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup and topped with unsweetened cold foam$6.70
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream & Coconut Cold Foam
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup, housemade sweet cream topped with coconut cold foam$6.70
Churro Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee, cinnamon syrup, housemade brown sugar syrup, vanilla cold foam, cinnamon.$6.70
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream & Pumpkin Cold Foam
Cold brewed coffee, vanillia syrup, housemade pumpkin cold foam, sweet cream.$6.70OUT OF STOCK
Vanilla Cold Brew Unsweet Cold Foam (the Lena)$6.70
Tea/Matcha
Chai Latte- Oregon Chai
Oregon Chai concentrate and milk$6.25
Chai Latte- Big Train Chai
Big Train chai powder and milk$6.25
Mountain Chai Fog
Two Leaves and a Bud Moutain Chai, vanilla syrup, steamed milk$5.75
London Fog
Two Leaves and a Bud Earl Grey tea, vanilla syrup and steamed milk$5.75
Matcha
Two Leaves and a Bud Nice Matcha and steamed milk.$6.70
Honey Lavender Matcha
Two Leaves and a Bud Nice Matcha, honey, lavender, steamed milk$6.70
Iced Raspberry Coconut Cold Foam Matcha
Two Leaves and a Bud Nice Matcha, milk, raspberry syrup and coconut syrup in cold foam$6.70OUT OF STOCK
Organic Assam Tea
Whole black tea leaves$4.50
Organic Alpine Berry Tea
Hibiscus, blackberry leaves and orange peel.$4.50
Organic Better Belly
Fennel, ginger, peppermint, anise$4.50
Organic Chamomile tea
Chamomile flower$4.50
Organic Earl Grey Tea
Whole leaf black tea, bergamot$4.50
Organic English Breakfast
Indian whole leaf black tea$4.50
Organic Mountain High Chai- Two Leaves & a Bud Bag
Black tea, cinnamon, ginger, cloves$4.50
Organic Peppermint Tea
Peppermint leaves$4.50
Organic Tamayokucha Green Tea
Whole green tea leaves$4.50
Organic Tropical Green Tea
Whole green tea leaves with citrusy undertones$4.50
Sunburst Tea
Half organic black Assam Two Leaves and a Bud Tea. Half house made lemonade. Simple sugar.$6.45
Smoothie
Raspberry Smoothie
Raspberries, Greek yogurt, vanilla syrup blended with ice.$6.00
Mixed Berry Smoothie
Raspberries, blueberries, Greek yogurt, vanilla syrup blended with ice$6.00
Orange Creamsicle Smoothie
Milk, Greek yogurt, orange syrup, Ghirardelli white mocha powder blended with ice.$6.00
Blueberry Smoothie
Blueberries, Greek yogurt, vanilla syrup and water blended with ice.$6.00
Chargers/Italian Soda
Non Caffeinated
Soda/ Water
Scones
Blackberry Lime Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, blackberries, topped with lime glaze$4.00
Blueberry Lemon Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, blueberries, topped with lemon glaze$4.00
Confetti Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, vanilla extract, sprinkles, topped with simple glaze$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Cranberry Orange Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, cranberries, topped with orange glaze$4.00
Raspberry White Chocolate Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, raspberries, white chocolate chips, topped with simple glaze$4.00
Blueberry Pancake Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt. blueberries, buckwheat, maple syrup. Topped with maple glaze (powdered sugar, cream, butter, coffee and maple extract)$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Gluten Friendly Blueberry Lemon Scone
Gluten Free Flour Mix (sorghum flour, tapioca flour, rice flour, cellulose gum, xanthum gum), Cream, Butter, Brown Sugar, Egg, Baking Powder, Salt, Powdered Sugar. Blueberries, topped with lemon glaze$4.50
Gluten Friendly Raspberry White Chocolate Scone
Gluten Free Flour Mix (sorghum flour, tapioca flour, rice flour, cellulose gum, xanthum gum), Cream, Butter, Brown Sugar, Egg, Baking Powder, Salt, Powdered Sugar. Raspberries, white chocolate chips, topped with simple glaze$4.50
Box of 8 Variety Scones
8 scones of choice- Save a $2 with a box of 8 discount already figured into this pricing.$30.00
Scone Box (4)
4 scones of choice-Save a $1 with a box of 4 discount already figured into this pricing.$15.00
Hot Chocolate Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt. cocoa powder, white chocolate chips, hot cocoa mix, topped with chocolate chips and marshmallow glaze (powdered sugar, cream, butter, marshmallow fluff, french vanilla syup)$4.00
Strawberry Rhubarb Scone$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Smore Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt. chocolate chips, mini marshmallows, topped with marshmallow glaze (powdered sugar, cream, butter, marshmallow fluff, french vanilla syup) and graham cracker crumbs$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Bread
Pan Bread
Classic White Pan (loaf)
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Oil, Brown Sugar, Salt, Yeast$8.50OUT OF STOCK
Cinnamon Twist Pan (loaf)
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Oil, Brown Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Butter, Cinnamon$8.50OUT OF STOCK
Gluten Friendly (square loaf)
Gluten Friendly products are made with gluten free items but in our kitchen where flour might be in the air etc. Gluten Free Flour Mix [sorghum flour, tapioca flour, rice flour, cellulose gum, xanthum gum], Water, Egg, Brown Sugar, Corn Starch, Oil, Cider Vinegar, Yeast, Salt$9.75OUT OF STOCK
Oatmeal Molasses Pan (loaf)
Wheat Flour, Water, Oats, Molasses, Whole Wheat Flour, Oil, Salt, Yeast$8.50OUT OF STOCK
Whole Wheat Honey Pan (loaf)
Whole Wheat Flour, Milk, Wheat Flour, Water, Honey, Oil, Salt, Yeast$8.50OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Sourdough$9.25OUT OF STOCK
Rustic Bread
Jalapeno Cheddar (round)
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Jalapeno, Shredded Cheddar Cheese [milk, cheese culture, salt, enzymes, annatto, corn starch], Salt, Malt, Yeast$9.25OUT OF STOCK
Rustic White (round)
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Salt, Malt, Yeast$9.25OUT OF STOCK
Prairie Grain (round)
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Toasted Grain Mix [Oats, Pumpkin Seed, Flax Seed, Corn Meal, Sunflower Seed] Salt, Malt, Yeast$9.25OUT OF STOCK
Baguettes
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Salt, Malt, Yeast$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Sourdough Baguette
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Salt, Malt$5.25OUT OF STOCK
Prairie Grain Sourdough (round)
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Toasted Grain Mix [Oats, Pumpkin Seed, Flax Seed, Corn Meal, Sunflower Seed] Salt, Malt$9.25OUT OF STOCK
Sourdough (round)
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Salt, Malt$9.25OUT OF STOCK
Jalapeno Cheddar Sourdough (round)
Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Jalapeno, Shredded Cheddar Cheese [milk, cheese culture, salt, enzymes, annatto, corn starch], Salt, Malt$9.25OUT OF STOCK
Olive and Herb Sourdough (round)
Wheat Flour, Water, Kalamata Olives, Whole Wheat Flour, Salt, Herbs, Yeast, Lemon Zest$9.25OUT OF STOCK