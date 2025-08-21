Prairie Sky Breads 3 1st St SE, Suite 1
Featured Items
Latte
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso and steamed milk.$5.25
Breakfast Sandwich
PSB bread, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$9.50
Charger
Red Bull, syrup, half and half, whipped cream$6.70
Food
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
PSB bread, avocado mash {avocado, lime juice, salt}, tomato, and fresh cracked pepper$8.99
Blueberry, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Toast
PSB bread, goat cheese, bacon, and blueberry preserve { wild blueberries, sugar, brown cane sugar, concentrated lemon juice, fruit pectin}$8.99
Breakfast Slider
PSB nanas roll, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream}, *( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$6.50
Secret Toast
PSB bread, butter, and chocolate sticks$4.50
Toast with Butter$2.50
Early Bird Breakfast Bagel
PSB plain bagel, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*(ham, bacon, or sausage)*, everything cream cheese {cream cheese, whole milk, garlic, poppy seed, white sesame seed, black sesame seed, onion, himalayan pink salt}$9.75
Peanut Butter Banana Honey Toast
Peanut Butter Banana Honey: PSB bread, peanut butter, banana slices and a drizzle of honey$8.99
Everything Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *Garlic, poppy seed, white sesame seed, black sesame seed, onion, Himalayan pink salt.$3.50
Salted Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath$3.50
Cinnamon-Sugar Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *cinnamon & sugar$3.50
Lunch
50/50 Half Sandwich & Half Soup OR Salad Combo
Half sandwich with choice of cup of soup or a half salad
Bacon Grilled Cheese(spice)
Jalapeno cheddar bread, butter, cheddar cheese, bacon, sriracha mayo, and greens$14.50
Grilled Cheese
PSB pan bread, cheddar cheese, and provolone cheese$8.00
Lunch Box
Pan bread sandwich, chocolate chip cookie, chips and apple slices$13.25
Ham & Cheddar w/ Butter Pickles
Ham & Cheddar: PSB pan bread, ham, cheddar, bread & butter pickles, greens and dressing {mayo, dijon mustard}$8.00
Hummus Veggie Sandwich
PSB white pan bread, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus: chickpeas, roasted red pepper, canola oil, tahini paste (sesame seeds), garlic, citric acid, sea salt, paprika, cumin parsley flakes, guar gum) pickled red onions, bell peppers, tomato, and greens$8.00
Turkey Bacon Ranch
PSB pan bread, turkey, bacon, provolone, greens, and ranch {vegetable oil, water, buttermilk, sugar, salt, garlic, onion, vinegar}$8.00
Turkey Garlic Aioli
PSB pan bread, turkey, swiss, tomatoes, greens, and housemade roasted garlic aioli {mayo, garlic roasted in olive oil, lemon, salt, pepper$8.00
Caprese Melt
Caprese Melt: PSB bread, basil pesto (basil, walnut, lemon, garlic, olive oil, parmesan), , mozzarella cheese, tomato and balsamic reduction$14.50
Sides
FULL PSB House Salad
Romaine, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and lemon-poppy seed dressing {water, canola oil, sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tapioca, modified food starch, lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, egg, lemon peel, onion, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, calcium disodium edta}$10.50
HALF PSB House Salad
Romaine, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and lemon-poppy seed dressing {water, canola oil, sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tapioca, modified food starch, lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, egg, lemon peel, onion, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, calcium disodium edta}$7.00
Full Summer Berry Salad
Arugula, broccoli sprouts, strawberry, blueberry, goat cheese with Lemon dressing (lemon, olive oil, salt)$10.50
Half Summer Berry Salad
Arugula, broccoli sprouts, strawberry, blueberry, goat cheese with Lemon dressing (lemon, olive oil, salt)$7.00