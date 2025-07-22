Prairie Sky Breads 3 1st St SE, Suite 1
Featured Items
Latte
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso and steamed milk.$5.25
Food
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
PSB bread, avocado mash {avocado, lime juice, salt}, tomato, and fresh cracked pepper$8.99
Blueberry, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Toast
PSB bread, goat cheese, bacon, and blueberry preserve { wild blueberries, sugar, brown cane sugar, concentrated lemon juice, fruit pectin}$8.99
Breakfast Sandwich
PSB bread, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$9.50
Breakfast Slider
PSB nanas roll, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream}, *( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$6.50
Secret Toast
PSB bread, butter, and chocolate sticks$4.50
Toast with Butter$2.50
Early Bird Breakfast Bagel
PSB plain bagel, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*(ham, bacon, or sausage)*, everything cream cheese {cream cheese, whole milk, garlic, poppy seed, white sesame seed, black sesame seed, onion, himalayan pink salt}$9.75OUT OF STOCK
Peanut Butter Banana Honey Toast
Peanut Butter Banana Honey: PSB bread, peanut butter, banana slices and a drizzle of honey$8.99
Everything Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *Garlic, poppy seed, white sesame seed, black sesame seed, onion, Himalayan pink salt.$3.50
Salted Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Cinnamon-Sugar Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *cinnamon & sugar$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Sausage patty$2.00
Lunch
50/50 Half Sandwich & Half Soup OR Salad Combo
Half sandwich with choice of cup of soup or a half salad
Bacon Grilled Cheese(spice)
Jalapeno cheddar bread, butter, cheddar cheese, bacon, sriracha mayo, and greens$14.50
Grilled Cheese
PSB pan bread, cheddar cheese, and provolone cheese$8.00
Lunch Box
Pan bread sandwich, chocolate chip cookie, chips and apple slices$13.25
Ham & Cheddar w/ Butter Pickles
Ham & Cheddar: PSB pan bread, ham, cheddar, bread & butter pickles, greens and dressing {mayo, dijon mustard}$8.00
Hummus Veggie Sandwich
PSB white pan bread, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus: chickpeas, roasted red pepper, canola oil, tahini paste (sesame seeds), garlic, citric acid, sea salt, paprika, cumin parsley flakes, guar gum) pickled red onions, bell peppers, tomato, and greens$8.00
Turkey Bacon Ranch
PSB pan bread, turkey, bacon, provolone, greens, and ranch {vegetable oil, water, buttermilk, sugar, salt, garlic, onion, vinegar}$8.00
Turkey Garlic Aioli
PSB pan bread, turkey, swiss, tomatoes, greens, and housemade roasted garlic aioli {mayo, garlic roasted in olive oil, lemon, salt, pepper$8.00
BLT
BLT {Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato}: PSB bread, bacon, romaine, tomato, and mayo$14.50OUT OF STOCK
Sides
FULL PSB House Salad
Romaine, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and lemon-poppy seed dressing {water, canola oil, sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tapioca, modified food starch, lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, egg, lemon peel, onion, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, calcium disodium edta}$10.50
HALF PSB House Salad
Romaine, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and lemon-poppy seed dressing {water, canola oil, sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tapioca, modified food starch, lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, egg, lemon peel, onion, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, calcium disodium edta}$7.00
Full Summer Berry Salad
Arugula, broccoli sprouts, strawberry, blueberry, goat cheese with Lemon dressing (lemon, olive oil, salt)$10.50
Half Summer Berry Salad
Arugula, broccoli sprouts, strawberry, blueberry, goat cheese with Lemon dressing (lemon, olive oil, salt)$7.00
Chips
Assortment of chips- Block and Barrel or Miss Vickies
Snack Box
Toasted bread slices, apple slices (or a fruit we have in stock) two kinds of cheese, and ham. A perfect little snack box! Add hummus and sourdough crackers if you'd like!$6.50
Cup Chickpea Curry Soup (GF)
Chickpea Coconut Curry Soup (GF*): chickpeas, tomato, coconut milk, olive oil, onion, garlic, curry, red chili flakes, lime, salt. Topped with white rice and cilantro.$8.00
Bowl Chickpea Curry Soup (GF)
Chickpea Coconut Curry Soup (GF*): chickpeas, tomato, coconut milk, olive oil, onion, garlic, curry, red chili flakes, lime, salt. Topped with white rice and cilantro.$9.00
CUP of Texa-Kotan Chili (GF)
Onions, green peppers, tomatoes, corn, garlic, ground beef, bacon,corn starch, tomato sauce, salt, paprika, cumin, cayenne, chili powder, oregano. Topped with sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and lime.$8.00
BOWL of Texa-Kotan Chili (GF)
onions, green peppers, tomatoes, corn, garlic, ground beef, bacon,corn starch, tomato sauce, salt, paprika, cumin, cayenne, chili powder, oregano. Topped with sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and lime.$9.00
Drinks
SPECIALTY DRINK MENU
Old Specialty Drink
Do you want an old specialty drink? Click this button and write what you'd like in the comments. We will try to accommodate!$6.70
Churro Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee, cinnamon syrup, housemade brown sugar syrup, vanilla cold foam, cinnamon.$6.70
Cucumber Lemonade
Housemade cucumber puree with our fresh squeezed lemonade$6.70
Iced Vanilla Matcha w/ Vanilla Cold Foam
Two Leaves and a Bud Matcha- 1.5 oz vanilla syrup, topped with vanilla cold foam.$6.70
Butterfly Lemonade
Lemonade and butterfly pea flower tea.$6.70
Iced Assam Peach Tea
Organic Two Leaves and a Bud Peach Tea with 2 oz peach syrup.$5.50
Root Beer Italian Soda
Root beer and vanilla syrup, club soda, cream and whip.$6.00
Iced Tree Star Matcha
An Iced Matcha with pistachio syrup and chocolate drizzle.$6.00
Paleo Punch
Organic Green tea and green apple syrup, layered over housemade Mango Lemonade$6.00
Volcanic Mocha
A Hot mocha with cinnamon syrup a splash of habanero syrup, topped with whip and cinn.$6.00
Iced Chai Ceratops
Oregon Chai with housemade Maple Brown Sugar and banana syrup$6.00
Blended Jurassic Julep Charger
A Blended Charger w/ lemonade, mint, peach, and blackberry on bottom of cup.$6.00
Raptor Roast Cold Brew
A housemade cold brew with, hazelnut syrup, English Toffee Cold Foam and a Lightly salted topping.$6.00
Shark Attack
Sweet blue raspberry lemonade topped with tart caffeine free cherry apline berry tea$6.00
Coffee/Espresso
Americano
Four shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso and water$4.25
Cappuccino
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso with equal parts steamed milk and milk foam.$5.25
Coke Latte
Vanilla syrup, one shot of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, Coca-Cola, sweet cream and topped with whipped cream. Served over ice only.$6.70
Creme Brulee Latte
Ghirardelli caramel sauce, brown sugar syrup, vanilla syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.70
Drip Coffee
Classic drip brewed coffee, badlands or house blend.$3.25
Double Espresso
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso.$2.00