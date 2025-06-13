Prairie Sky Breads 3 1st St SE, Suite 1
Featured Items
Latte
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso and steamed milk.$5.25
Breakfast Sandwich
PSB bread, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$9.50
Mocha
Ghirardelli Black Label chocolate, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.25
Food
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
PSB bread, avocado mash {avocado, lime juice, salt}, tomato, and fresh cracked pepper$8.99
Blueberry, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Toast
PSB bread, goat cheese, bacon, and blueberry preserve { wild blueberries, sugar, brown cane sugar, concentrated lemon juice, fruit pectin}$8.99
Breakfast Sandwich
PSB bread, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$9.50
Breakfast Slider
PSB nanas roll, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream}, *( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$6.50
Secret Toast
PSB bread, butter, and chocolate sticks$4.50
Toast with Butter$2.50
Early Bird Breakfast Bagel
PSB plain bagel, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*(ham, bacon, or sausage)*, everything cream cheese {cream cheese, whole milk, garlic, poppy seed, white sesame seed, black sesame seed, onion, himalayan pink salt}$9.75
Peanut Butter Banana Honey Toast
Peanut Butter Banana Honey: PSB bread, peanut butter, banana slices and a drizzle of honey$8.99
Everything Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *Garlic, poppy seed, white sesame seed, black sesame seed, onion, Himalayan pink salt.$3.50
Salted Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath$3.50
Cinnamon-Sugar Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *cinnamon & sugar$3.50
Sausage patty$2.00
Lunch
50/50 Half Sandwich & Half Soup OR Salad Combo
Half sandwich with choice of cup of soup or a half salad
Bacon Grilled Cheese(spice)
Jalapeno cheddar bread, butter, cheddar cheese, bacon, sriracha mayo, and greens$14.50
Grilled Cheese
PSB pan bread, cheddar cheese, and provolone cheese$8.00
Lunch Box
Pan bread sandwich, chocolate chip cookie, chips and apple slices$13.25
Ham & Cheddar w/ Butter Pickles
Ham & Cheddar: PSB pan bread, ham, cheddar, bread & butter pickles, greens and dressing {mayo, dijon mustard}$8.00
Hummus Veggie Sandwich
PSB white pan bread, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus: chickpeas, roasted red pepper, canola oil, tahini paste (sesame seeds), garlic, citric acid, sea salt, paprika, cumin parsley flakes, guar gum) pickled red onions, bell peppers, tomato, and greens$8.00
Turkey Bacon Ranch
PSB pan bread, turkey, bacon, provolone, greens, and ranch {vegetable oil, water, buttermilk, sugar, salt, garlic, onion, vinegar}$8.00
Turkey Garlic Aioli
PSB pan bread, turkey, swiss, tomatoes, greens, and housemade roasted garlic aioli {mayo, garlic roasted in olive oil, lemon, salt, pepper$8.00
Brie-licious Turkey Melt
Brie-licious Turkey Melt: PSB bread, turkey, brie, granny smith apple slices, dijon mustard topped with arugula.$14.50
Sides
FULL PSB House Salad
Romaine, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and lemon-poppy seed dressing {water, canola oil, sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tapioca, modified food starch, lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, egg, lemon peel, onion, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, calcium disodium edta}$10.25
HALF PSB House Salad
Romaine, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and lemon-poppy seed dressing {water, canola oil, sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tapioca, modified food starch, lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, egg, lemon peel, onion, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, calcium disodium edta}$6.25
Chips
Assortment of chips- Block and Barrel or Miss Vickies
Snack Box
Toasted bread slices, apple slices (or a fruit we have in stock) two kinds of cheese, and ham. A perfect little snack box! Add hummus and sourdough crackers if you'd like!$6.50
HALF Blue Sky
Romain, spinach, walnuts, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Ken’s Steakhouse Blue Cheese Dressing {soybean oil, vinegar, corn starch, palm oil, lactic acid, garlic, onion, yeast extract, food preservatives}$6.25
FULL Blue Sky Salad
Romain, spinach, walnuts, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Ken’s Steakhouse Blue Cheese Dressing {soybean oil, vinegar, corn starch, palm oil, lactic acid, garlic, onion, yeast extract, food preservatives}$10.25
CUP of Chicken Pickle Bacon Ranch (GF)
Butter, leeks, chicken, garlic confit, potatoes, chicken stock, dill pickles, water, dill, salt, pepper. Topped with ranch sour cream and bacon$7.25
BOWL of Chicken Pickle Bacon Ranch (GF)
Butter, leeks, chicken, garlic confit, potatoes, chicken stock, dill pickles, water, dill, salt, pepper. Topped with ranch sour cream and bacon$8.25
CUP Vegan Corn & Black Bean Chili
Corn + Black Bean Chili (GF* V*): olive oil, onions, green peppers, cumin, paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, cayenne, cocoa powder, salt, water, black beans, tomatoes, green chiles, corn, sunflower seeds {topping}$7.75
BOWL Vegan Corn & Black Bean Chili
Vegan Chili (GF* V*): olive oil, onions, green peppers, cumin, paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, cayenne, cocoa powder, salt, water, black beans, tomatoes, green chiles, corn. Topped with sunflower seeds$8.75
Drinks
SPECIALTY DRINK MENU
Old Specialty Drink
Do you want an old specialty drink? Click this button and write what you'd like in the comments. We will try to accommodate!$6.70
Churro Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee, cinnamon syrup, housemade brown sugar syrup, vanilla cold foam, cinnamon.$6.70
Cucumber Lemonade
Housemade cucumber puree with our fresh squeezed lemonade$6.70
Iced Vanilla Matcha w/ Vanilla Cold Foam
Two Leaves and a Bud Matcha- 1.5 oz vanilla syrup, topped with vanilla cold foam.$6.70
Butterfly Lemonade
Lemonade and butterfly pea flower tea.$6.70
Iced Assam Peach Tea
Organic Two Leaves and a Bud Peach Tea with 2 oz peach syrup.$5.50
Root Beer Italian Soda
Root beer and vanilla syrup, club soda, cream and whip.$6.00
PRIDE White Drink
Italian soda (flavored soda with half and half) with coconut and vanilla syrup. Topped with house-made whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.$6.70
PRIDE Pink Drink
Huckleberry charger (Red Bull, half and half, and house-made whipped cream)$6.70
PRIDE Light Blue Drink
Ghirardelli white mocha powder blended with ice and milk (no coffee) flavored with Monin Cotton Candy syrup. Topped with house-made whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles.$6.70
PRIDE Brown Drink
Iced mocha with toasted marshmallow syrup, topped with house-made whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles$6.70
PRIDE Black Drink
Cold brew, steeped in house, flavored with almond syrup$6.70
PRIDE Red Drink
House-made fresh squeezed lemonade flavored with blackberry syrup$6.70
PRIDE Yellow Drink
Iced tropical green tea, cold-steeped in house, slightly sweetened and topped with coconut milk.$6.70