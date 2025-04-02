Prairie Sky Breads 3 1st St SE, Suite 1
Featured Items
Breakfast Slider
PSB nanas roll, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream}, *( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$6.00
Churro Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee, cinnamon syrup, housemade brown sugar syrup, vanilla cold foam, cinnamon.$6.70
Charger
Red Bull, syrup, half and half, whipped cream$6.70
Food
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
PSB bread, avocado mash {avocado, lime juice, salt}, tomato, and fresh cracked pepper$8.99
Blueberry, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Toast
PSB bread, goat cheese, bacon, and blueberry preserve { wild blueberries, sugar, brown cane sugar, concentrated lemon juice, fruit pectin}$8.99
Breakfast Sandwich
PSB bread, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$8.99
Secret Toast
PSB bread, butter, and chocolate sticks$4.50
Toast with Butter$2.50
Early Bird Breakfast Bagel
PSB plain bagel, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*(ham, bacon, or sausage)*, everything cream cheese {cream cheese, whole milk, garlic, poppy seed, white sesame seed, black sesame seed, onion, himalayan pink salt}$9.25
Peanut Butter Banana Honey Toast
Peanut Butter Banana Honey: PSB bread, peanut butter, banana slices and a drizzle of honey$8.99
Everything Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *Garlic, poppy seed, white sesame seed, black sesame seed, onion, Himalayan pink salt.$3.50
Salted Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath$3.50
Cinnamon-Sugar Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *cinnamon & sugar$3.50
Lunch
50/50 Half Sandwich & Half Soup OR Salad Combo
Half sandwich with choice of cup of soup or a half salad
Bacon Grilled Cheese
Jalapeno cheddar bread, butter, cheddar cheese, bacon, sriracha mayo, and greens$14.50
Grilled Cheese
PSB pan bread, cheddar cheese, and provolone cheese$8.00
Lunch Box
Pan bread sandwich, chocolate chip cookie, chips and apple slices$13.25
Ham & Cheddar w/ Butter Pickles
Ham & Cheddar: PSB pan bread, ham, cheddar, bread & butter pickles, greens and dressing {mayo, dijon mustard}$8.00
Hummus Veggie Sandwich
PSB white pan bread, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus: chickpeas, roasted red pepper, canola oil, tahini paste (sesame seeds), garlic, citric acid, sea salt, paprika, cumin parsley flakes, guar gum) pickled red onions, bell peppers, tomato, and greens$8.00
Turkey Bacon Ranch
PSB pan bread, turkey, bacon, provolone, greens, and ranch {vegetable oil, water, buttermilk, sugar, salt, garlic, onion, vinegar}$8.00
Turkey Garlic Aioli
PSB pan bread, turkey, swiss, tomatoes, greens, and housemade roasted garlic aioli {mayo, garlic roasted in olive oil, lemon, salt, pepper$8.00
Prairie Dip
PSB bread, provolone, caramelized onions, roast beef, horseradish aioli {garlic, dijon, lemon juice, thyme, vegetable oil, horseradish, salt and pepper} with a side of PSB Au Jus.$14.50OUT OF STOCK
Sides
FULL PSB House Salad
Romaine, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and lemon-poppy seed dressing {water, canola oil, sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tapioca, modified food starch, lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, egg, lemon peel, onion, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, calcium disodium edta}$10.25
HALF PSB House Salad
Romaine, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and lemon-poppy seed dressing {water, canola oil, sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tapioca, modified food starch, lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, egg, lemon peel, onion, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, calcium disodium edta}$6.25
Chips
Assortment of chips- Block and Barrel or Miss Vickies
Snack Box
Toasted bread slices, apple slices (or a fruit we have in stock) two kinds of cheese, and ham. A perfect little snack box! Add hummus and sourdough crackers if you'd like!$6.50
HALF Blue Sky
Romain, spinach, walnuts, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Ken’s Steakhouse Blue Cheese Dressing {soybean oil, vinegar, corn starch, palm oil, lactic acid, garlic, onion, yeast extract, food preservatives}$6.25
FULL Blue Sky Salad
Romain, spinach, walnuts, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Ken’s Steakhouse Blue Cheese Dressing {soybean oil, vinegar, corn starch, palm oil, lactic acid, garlic, onion, yeast extract, food preservatives}$10.25
CUP Sourdough Tomato Soup
tomato, veggie stock, sourdough bread, onion, garlic, celery, olive oil, sugar, salt, pepper, paprika, and basil. Topped with basil$7.25
BOWL Sourdough Tomato Soup
tomato, veggie stock, sourdough bread, onion, garlic, celery, olive oil, sugar, salt, pepper, paprika, and basil. Topped with basil$8.25
CUP Chicken Curry Chili
Olive oil, onion, carrot, orange bell pepper, red curry paste, tomato paste, garlic confit, salt, pepper, curry powder, chili powder, ginger, brown sugar, crushed tomato, coconut milk, veggie stock, lemon juice, chicken, chickpea, cannellini beans.Topped with unsalted peanuts, green onion, and a lemon wedge$7.75
BOWL Chicken Curry Chili
Olive oil, onion, carrot, orange bell pepper, red curry paste, tomato paste, garlic confit, salt, pepper, curry powder, chili powder, ginger, brown sugar, crushed tomato, coconut milk, veggie stock, lemon juice, chicken, chickpea, cannellini beans.Topped with unsalted peanuts, green onion, and a lemon wedge$8.75
Drinks
SPECIALTY DRINK MENU
Old Specialty Drink
Do you want an old specialty drink? Click this button and write what you'd like in the comments. We will try to accommodate!$6.70
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream & Pumpkin Cold Foam
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup, sweet cream and housemade pumpkin cold foam$6.70
Spicy Charger- Peach Strawberry Charger w/ Habanero & Lemonade
Peach and Strawberry Charger w/ Habanero and Lemonade$6.70
London Fog Cold Brew
Earl grey tea and cold brew with vanilla and vanilla cold foam$6.70
Ruby Rose Blended Lemonade
Blended lemonade with rose and strawberry flavors$6.70
Tres Leche Latte
cookie butter latte with condensed milk, whipped cream and cinnamon sugar topping.$6.70
Caramel Apple Charger
Green apple charger with lemonade and caramel drizzle.$6.70
Rootbeer Charger
root beer charger with vanilla, heavy cream and whipped cream topping.$6.70
Iced- Huckleberry Hazelnut Latte
Huckleberry & hazelnut syrup, oat milk, espresso, chocolate syrup.$6.70
DVCC Fundraiser- Teal Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade with a splash of lime syrup, coconut syrup and blue raspberry syrup. $2.50 of every drink to DVCC.$6.70
DVCC Fundraiser- Teal Charger
Red Bull with a splash of lime syrup, coconut syrup and blue raspberry syrup, cream and whip. $2.50 of every drink to DVCC.$6.70
Coffee/Espresso
Americano
Four shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso and water$4.25
Cappuccino
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso with equal parts steamed milk and milk foam.$5.25
Coke Latte
Vanilla syrup, one shot of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, Coca-Cola, sweet cream and topped with whipped cream. Served over ice only.$6.70
Creme Brulee Latte
Ghirardelli caramel sauce, brown sugar syrup, vanilla syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.70
Drip Coffee
Classic drip brewed coffee, badlands or house blend.$3.25
Double Espresso
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso.$2.00
Latte
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso and steamed milk.$5.25
Mocha
Ghirardelli Black Label chocolate, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.25
White Mocha
Ghirardelli White Chocolate Sauce, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.25
Cinnamon Dolce Latte
Cinnamon syrup, brown sugar syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.$6.70
Mouse River Latte
Three shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso shaken with ice, brown sugar syrup and cinnamon powder. Topped with oat milk.$6.70
Peanut Butter Mocha
Ghirardelli Black Label chocolate, peanut butter syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.70
Blended Caffeinated Drinks
Blended White Mocha
Two shots Magic City Mud espresso, milk, and Ghirardelli white mocha powder blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream$6.50
Blended Mocha
Two shots of Magic City Mud espresso, milk, Big Train mocha powder blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.$6.50
Blended Chai
Big Train spiced chai powder, milk, blended with ice$6.50
Cold Brew
Cold Brew Black
Cold brewed coffee over ice$5.75
Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream
Cold brewed coffee over ice topped with housemade sweet cream$6.00
Strawberries & Cream Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup, strawberry syrup, housemade sweet cream topped with strawberry cold foam$6.70
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Unsweet Cold Foam 2
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup and topped with unsweetened cold foam$6.70
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream & Coconut Cold Foam
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup, housemade sweet cream topped with coconut cold foam$6.70
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream & Pumpkin Cold Foam
Cold brewed coffee, vanillia syrup, housemade pumpkin cold foam, sweet cream.$6.70OUT OF STOCK
Vanilla Cold Brew Unsweet Cold Foam (the Lena)$6.70
Tea/Matcha
Chai Latte- Oregon Chai
Oregon Chai concentrate and milk$6.25
Chai Latte- Big Train Chai
Big Train chai powder and milk$6.25
Mountain Chai Fog
Two Leaves and a Bud Moutain Chai, vanilla syrup, steamed milk$5.75
London Fog
Two Leaves and a Bud Earl Grey tea, vanilla syrup and steamed milk$5.75
Matcha
Two Leaves and a Bud Nice Matcha and steamed milk.$6.70
Honey Lavender Matcha
Two Leaves and a Bud Nice Matcha, honey, lavender, steamed milk$6.70
Iced Raspberry Coconut Cold Foam Matcha
Two Leaves and a Bud Nice Matcha, milk, raspberry syrup and coconut syrup in cold foam$6.70OUT OF STOCK
Organic Assam Tea
Whole black tea leaves$4.50
Organic Alpine Berry Tea
Hibiscus, blackberry leaves and orange peel.$4.50
Organic Better Belly
Fennel, ginger, peppermint, anise$4.50
Organic Chamomile tea
Chamomile flower$4.50
Organic Earl Grey Tea
Whole leaf black tea, bergamot$4.50
Organic English Breakfast
Indian whole leaf black tea$4.50
Organic Mountain High Chai- Two Leaves & a Bud Bag
Black tea, cinnamon, ginger, cloves$4.50
Organic Peppermint Tea
Peppermint leaves$4.50
Organic Tamayokucha Green Tea
Whole green tea leaves$4.50
Organic Tropical Green Tea
Whole green tea leaves with citrusy undertones$4.50
Sunburst Tea
Half organic black Assam Two Leaves and a Bud Tea. Half house made lemonade. Simple sugar.$6.45
Smoothie
Raspberry Smoothie
Raspberries, Greek yogurt, vanilla syrup blended with ice.$6.00
Mixed Berry Smoothie
Raspberries, blueberries, Greek yogurt, vanilla syrup blended with ice$6.00
Orange Creamsicle Smoothie
Milk, Greek yogurt, orange syrup, Ghirardelli white mocha powder blended with ice.$6.00
Blueberry Smoothie
Blueberries, Greek yogurt, vanilla syrup and water blended with ice.$6.00
Chargers/Italian Soda
Non Caffeinated
Soda/ Water
Scones
Blackberry Lime Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, blackberries, topped with lime glaze$4.00
Blueberry Lemon Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, blueberries, topped with lemon glaze$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Confetti Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, vanilla extract, sprinkles, topped with simple glaze$4.00
Cranberry Orange Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, cranberries, topped with orange glaze$4.00
Raspberry White Chocolate Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, raspberries, white chocolate chips, topped with simple glaze$4.00
Blueberry Pancake Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt. blueberries, buckwheat, maple syrup. Topped with maple glaze (powdered sugar, cream, butter, coffee and maple extract)$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Gluten Friendly Blueberry Lemon Scone
Gluten Free Flour Mix (sorghum flour, tapioca flour, rice flour, cellulose gum, xanthum gum), Cream, Butter, Brown Sugar, Egg, Baking Powder, Salt, Powdered Sugar. Blueberries, topped with lemon glaze$4.50
Gluten Friendly Raspberry White Chocolate Scone
Gluten Free Flour Mix (sorghum flour, tapioca flour, rice flour, cellulose gum, xanthum gum), Cream, Butter, Brown Sugar, Egg, Baking Powder, Salt, Powdered Sugar. Raspberries, white chocolate chips, topped with simple glaze$4.50
Box of 8 Variety Scones
8 scones of choice- Save a $2 with a box of 8 discount already figured into this pricing.$30.00
Scone Box (4)
4 scones of choice-Save a $1 with a box of 4 discount already figured into this pricing.$15.00
Hot Chocolate Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt. cocoa powder, white chocolate chips, hot cocoa mix, topped with chocolate chips and marshmallow glaze (powdered sugar, cream, butter, marshmallow fluff, french vanilla syup)$4.00
Anniversary Scone Box- For Pick Up Feb 4th
Celebrate PSB's 5 Year Anniversary with our most popular scones: Blueberry Lemon, Raspberry White Chocolate, Cranberry Orange, and Confetti. Anniversary boxes may have a golden ticket inside! Golden Tickets are redeemable for fun prizes! <3 Your ticket will tell you what you've won!$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Goat Cheese Chive Scone
Goat Cheese + Chive Scone Ingredients: wheat flour, heavy whipping cream, butter, goat cheese, egg, baking powder, chive, salt *Allergens: wheats, egg, dairy (cream, butter, goat cheese)*$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Strawberry Dark Chocolate Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, strawberries, dark chocolate chips, topped with simple glaze and sprinkles$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Lemon Poppy Seed Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, poppy seeds, lemon zest, lemon juice$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Strawberry Rhubarb Scone$4.00
Specialty Baked Goods
Cardamom Knots
Wheat flour, water, sugar, butter, eggs, yeast, salt, cardamom, ascorbic acid$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Cinnamon Rolls
flour, milk, butter, brown sugar, salt, yeast, egg, vanilla extract, cinnamon. Icing: powdered sugar, cream, butter, vanilla extract, ascorbic acid$5.00
Caramel Rolls
flour, whole wheat flour, whole milk, eggs, oil, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, yeast. Caramel: brown sugar, cream, butter, ascorbic acid$5.00
Box of Cinnamon Rolls
Save a $1 with a box of 4 discount already figured into this pricing. 4 cinnamon rolls: flour, milk, butter, brown sugar, salt, yeast, egg, vanilla extract, cinnamon, ascorbic acid. Icing: powdered sugar, cream, butter, vanilla extract$19.00
Box of Cardamom Knots
Save a $1 with a box of 4 discount already figured into this pricing. 4 knots: Wheat flour, water, sugar, butter, eggs, yeast, salt, cardamom, ascorbic acid$19.00OUT OF STOCK
Box of Caramel Rolls
Save a $1 with a box of 4 discount already figured into this pricing. 4 caramel rolls: flour, whole wheat flour, whole milk, eggs, oil, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, yeast, ascorbic acid. Caramel: brown sugar, cream, butter$19.00
Take and Bake Caramel Rolls
6 unbaked caramel rolls packed in a bakeable pan with baking directions: flour, whole wheat flour, whole milk, eggs, oil, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, yeast. Caramel: brown sugar, cream, butter, ascorbic acid$27.99OUT OF STOCK
Box of Mixed Specialty Baked Goods
Box of 4: Mix and match rolls and knots
Cheesecake Slices- Raspberry
Price: $6 per slice Ingredients: cream cheese, egg, sugar, vanilla extract. Crust: graham cracker, butter, sugar. Sauce: raspberry, water, sugar, lemon juice. *Allergens: dairy (cream cheese, butter), egg, wheat, soy*$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Krumkake- Hostfest
Ingredients: sugar, butter, cream, vanilla extract, eggs, flour.$1.25OUT OF STOCK
King Cake Slice$6.00OUT OF STOCK
St. Patty's Mini Chocolate Cakes
Mini Chocolate Cakes Ingredients: chocolate cake mix [sugar, enriched wheat flour bleached, cocoa processed with alkali, egg whites, soybean oil, leavening (baking soda, sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium alluminum phosphate, monocalcium phosphate, aluminum sulfate), propylene glycol mono- and diesters of fatty acids, egg yolks, food starch-modified, contains 2% or less of: caramel color, cellulose gum, dextrose, mono- and diglycerides, natural and artificial flavor, nonfat milk, polysorbate 60, salt, sorbitan monostearate, soy lecithin, xanthan gum}, water, oil blend [canola, olive]. Icing: powdered sugar, butter, water, vanilla, salt. U.S. Certified Yellow 5, Blue 1, modified corn starch, vegetable gum, citric acid, sodium benzoate, potassium sorbate. *Allergens: wheat, egg, milk, soy*$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Mini Irish Soda Bread
Ingredients: Whole wheat flour, buttermilk, white flour, white sugar, milk powder, salt, baking soda, baking powder$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Cheesecake Slice- Blueberry Lemon
Price: $6 per slice Ingredients: cream cheese, egg, sugar, vanilla extract. Crust: graham cracker, butter, sugar. Sauce: Blueberry, lemon juice, lemon zest, water, sugar. *Allergens: dairy (cream cheese, butter), egg, wheat, soy*$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Cheesecake Slice- Chocolate
Price: $6 per slice Ingredients: cream cheese, egg, sugar, vanilla extract. Crust: graham cracker, butter, sugar. Toppings: heavy cream, sugar, fructose, cocoa, natural flavor, unsweetened chocolate, potassium sorbate, salt, soy lecithin *Allergens: dairy (cream cheese, butter), egg, wheat, soy*$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
flour, butter, chocolate chips, sugar, brown sugar, bread flour, eggs, vanilla, baking powder, salt.$2.65OUT OF STOCK
Box of 6 Chocolate Chip Cookies
flour, butter, chocolate chips, sugar, brown sugar, bread flour, eggs, vanilla, baking soda, salt.$13.00
Monster Cookie
flour, butter, oats, chocolate chips, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, pretzels, M+Ms, chocolate chips, sprinkles, baking powder, salt.$2.65
Chocolate Cocoa Cookie
rye flour, butter, chocolate chips, sugar, cocoa powder, eggs, vanilla, baking powder, salt.$2.65OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter (24) Catering- Order ahead 1 day
flour, butter, chocolate chips, sugar, brown sugar, bread flour, eggs, vanilla, baking powder, salt.$48.00
Variety Cookie Platter (24) Catering- Order ahead 2 days
Inquire what cookies are seasonally available! Several days notice are needed to fill a variety cookie platter order. Chocolate chip: flour, butter, chocolate chips, sugar, brown sugar, bread flour, eggs, vanilla, baking powder, salt. Monster Cookies: flour, butter, oats, chocolate chips, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, pretzels, M+Ms, chocolate chips, sprinkles, baking powder, salt.$48.00
Local Gifts/ Merch
Local Makers
ND/ Minot Gift Basket (1 Day Ahead Pre-Order)
Build your own basket full of Minotian/ ND gifts and treats! Comes with a blank card for you to write on and in an appropriate-sized basket! Note many items in our shop rotate stock frequently. After your order text the bakery to get updated images of ND necklaces, earrings, yarn and more and you can pick the ones you like best! We can also just use our creative license and make you something smashing! Leaving notes in the special notes section will help us curate a better basket!$7.00
Arvin Art- Little Red Liar
Local artist Arvin K Davis makes art and is the dish pit hero here at PSB. He makes art under the name Little Red Liar. If choosing some Arvin Art for a ND basket you can call in to get better descriptions of the items you are looking for. Doom Specimens are handmade clay banana's in a jar-each one a different shape and size!
Block & Payer Hot Sauce
Block & Payer Hot Sauce.$13.00
Cutting Boards- Art with Attitude- Brent
Cutting boards made by Minot's Brent Aksvig of Art with Attitude. Each board differs in size and wood used. Stock rotates. If you'd like more choice in what cutting board you get feel free to call us or text us at: 858-0612 and we can send you a picture or describe what's in stock for you. Otherwise if you are filling a ND basket we will choose for you and wrap it with care!
Erin- Beagle & Badger- Hand Dyed Yarns
Yarn and knit goods hand dyed and crocheted by Erin Baker Giese (Minot) of Beagle and Badger Hand Dyed Yarns. Stock rotates frequently. If you are ordering online give us an idea of the colors you are hoping for (in the special request box) and we will do our best to accommodate! Otherwise, bop in the store or call us/ shoot us a text and we can supply you with an updated description/picture of your options!
Lena Earrings
Clay earrings handmade by our barista manager Lena! Stock rotates frequently! If you'd like an option in choosing what we put in a basket for you please text the PSB phone for a picture update: 858-0612 or give us a call and we'll be happy to help you!$16.00
Katie Pins
Pins drawn and designed by local Katie Dotson.
Bags of Coffee- Dakota Roasters
Freshly roasted coffee from Dakota Roasters in Minot, ND.$14.00
Hot Sauce- Black Label - Halogi
Hot Sauce from SD- Halogi$13.00
Hot Sauce- White Label- Halogi
Hot Sauce from SD- Halogi made famous by Hot Ones.$10.00
Art by Max
Books, prints, stickers and more designed and created by local artist Max Patzner.
Memories of Home By Becky
Pride of Dakota retailer and locally made!
Freeze Dried Candy/ Items$7.00
PSB Pride of Dakota Products
PSB Merchandise
PSB Drink Token/ornament
A token for a PSB drink!$7.00
PSB Pastry Token / ornament
A token for a PSB pastry!$5.00
Blank Cards w/ Tokens
A handmade blank card with PSB drink and pastry tokens on them!$5.00
Bread Punch Card- 4
A punch card for 4 PSB loaves of bread.$33.30
Bread Punch Card- 8
A punch card for 8 PSB loaves of bread.$66.60
Drink Punch Card
A drink punch card good for 5 PSB drinks.$35.00
Proud Parent of a Sourdough Starter Bumper Sticker$4.00
Events/Classes
Event
SD Bread Class- January 24th- 6-9pm
Jan 24th - 6pm - 9pm - Sourdough Baking - Travis Gerjets, Head Baker and Co-Owner, PSB - $90 per individual. MAKES A GREAT GIFT! This hands-on class will walk you through the basics of making great sourdough bread at home. Course includes take home recipes, hands-on bread shaping, hands-on scoring and baking, instructor presentation and (the best part!) taste testing our work! You will also go home with your very own starter culture from PSB. Charcuterie board and fresh-baked bread will be provided. Drinks extra. Limit: 16 people. *Note: if class is canceled (weather, illness, etc.), a full refund will be issued to all participants *Note: if YOU need to cancel your reservation within 24 hours of class, a 50% cancellation fee will be changed to cover cost of ingredients and class preparations$90.00
Scone Party- Scone class- scones to take home- drink$45.00
Aurora Nights
Thursday March 27th- Family Style Dinner, Drink & Corn Husk Rose Making- 6PM- 9PM
Join us for a family-style dinner with Dr. Ruth De La Cruz and Chef Juan De La Cruz. Thursday, March 27th from 6:00 PM- 9:00 PM. The evening includes: Dinner! First Course: wild rice fritters with ginger dipping sauce and lightly dressed greens. Second Course: Mandan white bean and hominy soup Main course: braised bison with squash and hominy Dessert: maple syrup pie and Hidatsa cornball. Beverage: Oneida strawberry drink. Juan & Ruth will talk about the foods in the meal and their Indigenous origins, as well as some of the history that has contributed to their absence from many Native peoples diets today and the work MHA communities are doing to revitalize food systems. Ruth will also chat about traditional seeds she works with, bringing some examples to show the variation that represents a small region. Participants will end the evening by making a corn husk rose.$65.00OUT OF STOCK
Friday March 28th- Family Style Dinner, Drink & Corn Husk Rose Making- 6PM- 9PM
Join us for a family-style dinner with Dr. Ruth De La Cruz and Chef Juan De La Cruz. Friday, March 28th from 6:00 PM- 9:00 PM. The evening includes: Dinner! First Course: wild rice fritters with ginger dipping sauce and lightly dressed greens. Second Course: Mandan white bean and hominy soup Main course: braised bison with squash; and hominy. Dessert: maple syrup pie and Hidatsa cornball. Beverage: Oneida strawberry drink. Juan & Ruth will talk about the foods in the meal and their Indigenous origins, as well as some of the history that has contributed to their absence from many Native peoples diets today and the work MHA communities are doing to revitalize food systems. Ruth will also chat about traditional seeds she works with, bringing some examples to show the variation that represents a small region. Participants will end the evening by making a corn husk rose.$65.00OUT OF STOCK
Saturday March 29th- Family Style Dinner, Drink & Corn Husk Rose Making- 6PM- 9PM
Join us for a family-style dinner with Dr. Ruth De La Cruz and Chef Juan De La Cruz. Saturday, March 29th from 6:00 PM- 9:00 PM. The evening includes: Dinner! First Course: wild rice fritters with ginger dipping sauce and lightly dressed greens. Second Course: Mandan white bean and hominy soup Main course: braised bison with squash; purple and hominy. Dessert: maple syrup pie and Hidatsa cornball. Beverage: Oneida strawberry drink. Juan & Ruth will talk about the foods in the meal and their Indigenous origins, as well as some of the history that has contributed to their absence from many Native peoples diets today and the work MHA communities are doing to revitalize food systems. Ruth will also chat about traditional seeds she works with, bringing some examples to show the variation that represents a small region. Participants will end the evening by making a corn husk rose.$65.00
Catering
Catering Food (2 days notice typically needed)
Fruit Platter- (Catering)
Assorted in season fruits.$35.00
Lil' Sandwiches (sandwich bites) (Catering)
Fresh housemade Prairie Sky bread! Served with your choice of sandwich fixings: Ham & Cheddar with butter pickles, Turkey Garlic Aioli, Turkey Bacon Ranch, or Hummus Veggie.$60.00
Lunch Boxes (Catering)
Lunch Box: Ham, Hummus (vegan), Turkey Garlic, Turkey Bacon served w/chips/fruit/cookie. $13.25 Each$132.00
Classic Nana's Roll Sandwich Platters (Catering)
Classic Nana Bun Sandwich Platter: PSB famous ‘Nana Rolls’ with deli sliced turkey, ham, cheddar, provolone, swiss cheese. Served with a side of mustard and mayo.$45.00
Bruschetta- Classic Tomato- on Toasted Baguette Slices (Catering)
Spread: tomato, parmesan cheese, olive oil, garic, balsamic vinegar, basil, salt, pepper // bread: Wheat Flour, Whole-Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Malt, Yeast$65.00
Big Bowl of Salad (Catering)
A giant bowl of a pre-determined PSB Salad. Option of adding side of bread!$70.00
Side of Bread (Catering)$9.00
Jalapeno Cream Cheese Dip & Sourdough Crackers (Catering)
Dip: cream cheese, cheddar cheese, jalapeno // Crackers: Rye flour, Whole-Wheat flour, Wheat Flour, Water, Salt$65.00
Spinach & Artichoke Dip Cream Cheese Dip & Sourdough Crackers- (Catering)
Dip: cream cheese, artichockes, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, roasted garlic, black pepper // Crackers: Rye flour, Whole-Wheat flour, Wheat Flour, Water, Salt$65.00
Mini Scones (Pre-Order only)
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, raspberries, white chocolate chips, topped with simple glaze$3.25
Scones (Box of 4)
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, raspberries, white chocolate chips, topped with simple glaze$15.00
Scones (Box of 8)$30.00