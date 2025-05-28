Prairie Sky Coffee Barn 1400 31st Ave SW
Drinks
SPECIALTY DRINK MENU
Old Specialty Drink
Are you in love with an old specialty drink? Click this button and write what you'd like in the comments and we'll do our best!$6.70
Churro Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee, cinnamon syrup, housemade brown sugar syrup, vanilla cold foam, cinnamon.$6.70
Cucumber Lemonade
Housemade cucumber puree with our fresh squeezed lemonade$6.70
Iced Vanilla Matcha w/ Vanilla Cold Foam
Two Leaves and a Bud Matcha- 1.5 oz vanilla syrup, topped with vanilla cold foam.$6.70
Butterfly Lemonade
Lemonade and butterfly pea flower tea.$6.70
Iced Assam Peach Tea
Organic Two Leaves and a Bud Peach Tea with 2 oz peach syrup.$5.50
Root Beer Italian Soda
Root beer and vanilla syrup, club soda, cream and whip.$6.00
Coffee/Espresso
Americano
Four shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso and water$4.25
Cappuccino
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso with equal parts steamed milk and milk foam.$5.50
Coke Latte
Vanilla syrup, one shot of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, Coca-Cola, sweet cream and topped with whipped cream. Served over ice only.$6.70
Creme Brulee Latte
Ghirardelli caramel sauce, brown sugar syrup, vanilla syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.70
Drip Coffee
Classic drip brewed coffee, badlands or house blend.$3.50
Double Espresso
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso.$2.00
Latte
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso and steamed milk.$5.50
Mocha
Ghirardelli Black Label chocolate, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.50
White Mocha
Ghirardelli White Chocolate Sauce, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.50
Cinnamon Dolce Latte
Cinnamon syrup, brown sugar syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.$6.70
Mouse River Latte
Three shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso shaken with ice, brown sugar syrup and cinnamon powder. Topped with oat milk.$6.70
Peanut Butter White Mocha (Margaret)
Ghirardelli Black Label chocolate, peanut butter syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.70
Cold Brew
Cold Brew Black
Cold brewed coffee over ice$5.75
Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream
Cold brewed coffee over ice topped with housemade sweet cream$6.00
Strawberries & Cream Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup, strawberry syrup, housemade sweet cream topped with strawberry cold foam$6.70
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Unsweet Cold Foam 2
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup and topped with unsweetened cold foam$6.70
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream & Coconut Cold Foam
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup, housemade sweet cream topped with coconut cold foam$6.70
Churro Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee, cinnamon syrup, housemade brown sugar syrup, vanilla cold foam, cinnamon.$6.70
Vanilla Cold Brew Unsweet Cold Foam (the Lena)$6.70
Tea/Matcha
Chai Latte- Oregon Chai
Oregon Chai concentrate and milk$6.50
Mountain Chai Fog
Two Leaves and a Bud Moutain Chai, vanilla syrup, steamed milk$5.75
London Fog
Two Leaves and a Bud Earl Grey tea, vanilla syrup and steamed milk$5.75
Matcha
Two Leaves and a Bud Nice Matcha and steamed milk.$6.70
Honey Lavender Matcha
Two Leaves and a Bud Nice Matcha, honey, lavender, steamed milk$6.70
Iced Raspberry Coconut Cold Foam Matcha
Two Leaves and a Bud Nice Matcha, milk, raspberry syrup and coconut syrup in cold foam$6.70
Organic Assam Tea
Whole black tea leaves$4.50
Organic Alpine Berry Tea
Hibiscus, blackberry leaves and orange peel.$4.50
Organic Better Belly
Fennel, ginger, peppermint, anise$4.50
Organic Chamomile tea
Chamomile flower$4.50
Organic Earl Grey Tea
Whole leaf black tea, bergamot$4.50
Organic English Breakfast
Indian whole leaf black tea$4.50
Organic Mountain High Chai- Two Leaves & a Bud Bag
Black tea, cinnamon, ginger, cloves$4.50
Organic Peppermint Tea
Peppermint leaves$4.50
Organic Tamayokucha Green Tea
Whole green tea leaves$4.50
Organic Tropical Green Tea
Whole green tea leaves with citrusy undertones$4.50
Sunburst Tea
Half organic black Assam Two Leaves and a Bud Tea. Half house made lemonade. Simple sugar.$6.45
Chargers/Italian Soda
Scones
Blueberry Lemon Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, blueberries, topped with lemon glaze$4.25
Confetti Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, vanilla extract, sprinkles, topped with simple glaze$4.25
Cranberry Orange Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, cranberries, topped with orange glaze$4.25
Raspberry White Chocolate Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt, raspberries, white chocolate chips, topped with simple glaze$4.25
Gluten Friendly Blueberry Lemon Scone
Gluten Free Flour Mix (sorghum flour, tapioca flour, rice flour, cellulose gum, xanthum gum), Cream, Butter, Brown Sugar, Egg, Baking Powder, Salt, Powdered Sugar. Blueberries, topped with lemon glaze$4.75
Gluten Friendly Raspberry White Chocolate Scone
Gluten Free Flour Mix (sorghum flour, tapioca flour, rice flour, cellulose gum, xanthum gum), Cream, Butter, Brown Sugar, Egg, Baking Powder, Salt, Powdered Sugar. Raspberries, white chocolate chips, topped with simple glaze$4.75
Box of 8 Variety Scones (Day Ahead Pre-Order required)
8 scones of choice- Save a $2 with a box of 8 discount already figured into this pricing.$32.00OUT OF STOCK
Scone Box (4) (Day Ahead Pre-Order required)
4 scones of choice-Save a $1 with a box of 4 discount already figured into this pricing.$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Hot Chocolate Scone
flour, cream, butter, egg, sugar, powdered sugar, baking powder, salt. cocoa powder, white chocolate chips, hot cocoa mix, topped with chocolate chips and marshmallow glaze (powdered sugar, cream, butter, marshmallow fluff, french vanilla syup)$4.25OUT OF STOCK
Specialty Baked Goods
Cardamom Knots
Wheat flour, water, sugar, butter, eggs, yeast, salt, cardamom, ascorbic acid$5.25
Cinnamon Rolls
flour, milk, butter, brown sugar, salt, yeast, egg, vanilla extract, cinnamon. Icing: powdered sugar, cream, butter, vanilla extract, ascorbic acid$5.00
Caramel Rolls
flour, whole wheat flour, whole milk, eggs, oil, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, yeast. Caramel: brown sugar, cream, butter, ascorbic acid$5.00
Box of Cinnamon Rolls (Day Ahead Pre-order required)
Save a $1 with a box of 4 discount already figured into this pricing. 4 cinnamon rolls: flour, milk, butter, brown sugar, salt, yeast, egg, vanilla extract, cinnamon, ascorbic acid. Icing: powdered sugar, cream, butter, vanilla extract$19.00OUT OF STOCK
Box of Cardamom Knots (Day Ahead Pre-order required)
Save a $1 with a box of 4 discount already figured into this pricing. 4 knots: Wheat flour, water, sugar, butter, eggs, yeast, salt, cardamom, ascorbic acid$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Box of Caramel Rolls (Day Ahead Pre-order required)
Save a $1 with a box of 4 discount already figured into this pricing. 4 caramel rolls: flour, whole wheat flour, whole milk, eggs, oil, brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, yeast, ascorbic acid. Caramel: brown sugar, cream, butter$19.00OUT OF STOCK
Box of Mixed Specialty Baked Goods
Box of 4: Mix and match rolls and knotsOUT OF STOCK
Cheesecake Slices - Confetti
Birthday cake style cheesecake slice Ingredients: cream cheese, egg, sugar, vanilla extract. Crust: graham cracker, butter, sugar. Icing: Powdered sugar, cream, butter, vanilla. Frosted cookie: Sugar, Enriched Flour (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, VITAMIN B1 [THIAMIN MONONITRATE], VITAMIN B2 [RIBOFLAVIN], FOLIC ACID), HYDROGENATED PALM KERNEL OIL, NONFAT MILK, CORNSTARCH, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF INVERT SUGAR, SALT, SOY LECITHIN, BAKING SODA, RED 40 LAKE, CONFECTIONER’S GLAZE, YELLOW 5, CARNAUBA WAX, BLUE 2 LAKE, YELLOW 6 LAKE, BLUE 1, YELLOW 6, RED 3, ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS, COLOR ADDED. CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, AND SOY.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Food
Lunch
Ham & Cheddar w/ Butter Pickles
Ham & Cheddar: PSB pan bread, ham, cheddar, bread & butter pickles, greens and dressing {mayo, dijon mustard}$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Hummus Veggie Sandwich
PSB white pan bread, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus: chickpeas, roasted red pepper, canola oil, tahini paste (sesame seeds), garlic, citric acid, sea salt, paprika, cumin parsley flakes, guar gum) pickled red onions, bell peppers, tomato, and greens$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Turkey Bacon Ranch
PSB pan bread, turkey, bacon, provolone, greens, and ranch {vegetable oil, water, buttermilk, sugar, salt, garlic, onion, vinegar}$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Turkey Garlic Aioli
PSB pan bread, turkey, swiss, tomatoes, greens, and housemade roasted garlic aioli {mayo, garlic roasted in olive oil, lemon, salt, pepper$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Organic Mountain High Chai- Two Leaves & a Bud Bag
Black tea, cinnamon, ginger, cloves