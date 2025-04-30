Prairie Sky Breads Coffee Barn





In December 2024 Prairie Sky Breads purchased The Coffee Barn from Margaret Fields Dreyer. We kept the name, after all, it is a barn that sells coffee, though, we have added our flare, including: scones, cinnamon rolls, caramel rolls, cardamom knots, and cold sandwiches on our homemade bread!





Conveniently located at 1400 31st Ave. SW in the Badlands/AgCountry parking lot, The PSB Coffee Barn has two drive up windows for greater accessibility to the Minot community! There is no indoor seating. The Coffee Barn is open Tuesday- Friday 7am- 3pm and Saturday 9am- 3pm. Online ordering capabilities will be available soon!