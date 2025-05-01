Prairie Sky Breads 3 1st St SE, Suite 1
Featured Items
Breakfast Slider
PSB nanas roll, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream}, *( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$6.00
Latte
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso and steamed milk.$5.25
Breakfast Sandwich
PSB bread, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$8.99
Food
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
PSB bread, avocado mash {avocado, lime juice, salt}, tomato, and fresh cracked pepper$8.99
Blueberry, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Toast
PSB bread, goat cheese, bacon, and blueberry preserve { wild blueberries, sugar, brown cane sugar, concentrated lemon juice, fruit pectin}$8.99
Secret Toast
PSB bread, butter, and chocolate sticks$4.50
Toast with Butter$2.50
Early Bird Breakfast Bagel
PSB plain bagel, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*(ham, bacon, or sausage)*, everything cream cheese {cream cheese, whole milk, garlic, poppy seed, white sesame seed, black sesame seed, onion, himalayan pink salt}$9.25
Peanut Butter Banana Honey Toast
Peanut Butter Banana Honey: PSB bread, peanut butter, banana slices and a drizzle of honey$8.99
Everything Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *Garlic, poppy seed, white sesame seed, black sesame seed, onion, Himalayan pink salt.$3.50
Salted Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Cinnamon-Sugar Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *cinnamon & sugar$3.50
Lunch
50/50 Half Sandwich & Half Soup OR Salad Combo
Half sandwich with choice of cup of soup or a half salad
Bacon Grilled Cheese(spice)
Jalapeno cheddar bread, butter, cheddar cheese, bacon, sriracha mayo, and greens$14.50
Grilled Cheese
PSB pan bread, cheddar cheese, and provolone cheese$8.00
Lunch Box
Pan bread sandwich, chocolate chip cookie, chips and apple slices$13.25
Ham & Cheddar w/ Butter Pickles
Ham & Cheddar: PSB pan bread, ham, cheddar, bread & butter pickles, greens and dressing {mayo, dijon mustard}$8.00
Hummus Veggie Sandwich
PSB white pan bread, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus: chickpeas, roasted red pepper, canola oil, tahini paste (sesame seeds), garlic, citric acid, sea salt, paprika, cumin parsley flakes, guar gum) pickled red onions, bell peppers, tomato, and greens$8.00
Turkey Bacon Ranch
PSB pan bread, turkey, bacon, provolone, greens, and ranch {vegetable oil, water, buttermilk, sugar, salt, garlic, onion, vinegar}$8.00
Turkey Garlic Aioli
PSB pan bread, turkey, swiss, tomatoes, greens, and housemade roasted garlic aioli {mayo, garlic roasted in olive oil, lemon, salt, pepper$8.00
Turkey Pepper Jack Melt
PSB bread, butter, turkey, pepper jack cheese, honey Dijon, fresh slaw {apples, brussels sprouts, lemon juice, salt, pepper}$14.50
Sides
FULL PSB House Salad
Romaine, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and lemon-poppy seed dressing {water, canola oil, sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tapioca, modified food starch, lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, egg, lemon peel, onion, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, calcium disodium edta}$10.25
HALF PSB House Salad
Romaine, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and lemon-poppy seed dressing {water, canola oil, sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tapioca, modified food starch, lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, egg, lemon peel, onion, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, calcium disodium edta}$6.25
Chips
Assortment of chips- Block and Barrel or Miss Vickies
Snack Box
Toasted bread slices, apple slices (or a fruit we have in stock) two kinds of cheese, and ham. A perfect little snack box! Add hummus and sourdough crackers if you'd like!$6.50
HALF Blue Sky
Romain, spinach, walnuts, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Ken’s Steakhouse Blue Cheese Dressing {soybean oil, vinegar, corn starch, palm oil, lactic acid, garlic, onion, yeast extract, food preservatives}$6.25
FULL Blue Sky Salad
Romain, spinach, walnuts, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Ken’s Steakhouse Blue Cheese Dressing {soybean oil, vinegar, corn starch, palm oil, lactic acid, garlic, onion, yeast extract, food preservatives}$10.25
CUP Chicken Noodle Soup
celery, carrot, onion, garlic, chicken, thyme, salt, pepper, chicken stock, flour, butter$7.25
BOWL Chicken Noodle Soup
celery, carrot, onion, garlic, chicken, thyme, salt, pepper, chicken stock, flour, butter$8.25
CUP Vegan Corn & Black Bean Chili
Corn + Black Bean Chili (GF* V*): olive oil, onions, green peppers, cumin, paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, cayenne, cocoa powder, salt, water, black beans, tomatoes, green chiles, corn, sunflower seeds {topping}$7.75
BOWL Vegan Corn & Black Bean Chili
Vegan Chili (GF* V*): olive oil, onions, green peppers, cumin, paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, cayenne, cocoa powder, salt, water, black beans, tomatoes, green chiles, corn. Topped with sunflower seeds$8.75
Drinks
SPECIALTY DRINK MENU
Old Specialty Drink
Do you want an old specialty drink? Click this button and write what you'd like in the comments. We will try to accommodate!$6.70
Churro Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee, cinnamon syrup, housemade brown sugar syrup, vanilla cold foam, cinnamon.$6.70
DVCC Fundraiser- Teal Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade with a splash of lime syrup, coconut syrup and blue raspberry syrup. $2.50 of every drink to DVCC.$6.70
DVCC Fundraiser- Teal Charger
Red Bull with a splash of lime syrup, coconut syrup and blue raspberry syrup, cream and whip. $2.50 of every drink to DVCC.$6.70
Tatooine Double Sunburst Tea
Cantaloupe lemonade with blueberry assam tea.$6.70
Blue Milk Smoothie
Creamy coconut and pineapple smoothie with a hint of blue raspberry.$6.70
Kessel Run Cold Brew
Vanilla cold brew with cheesecake cold foam and topped with chocolate asteroids. (coco puffs)$6.70
Cloud City Cooler
Choice of organic tea: Assam, Alpine berry, or tropical green. with fresh squeezed lemonade.$6.70
Coffee/Espresso
Americano
Four shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso and water$4.25
Cappuccino
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso with equal parts steamed milk and milk foam.$5.25
Coke Latte
Vanilla syrup, one shot of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, Coca-Cola, sweet cream and topped with whipped cream. Served over ice only.$6.70
Creme Brulee Latte
Ghirardelli caramel sauce, brown sugar syrup, vanilla syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.70
Drip Coffee
Classic drip brewed coffee, badlands or house blend.$3.25
Double Espresso
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso.$2.00
Mocha
Ghirardelli Black Label chocolate, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.25
White Mocha
Ghirardelli White Chocolate Sauce, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.25
Cinnamon Dolce Latte
Cinnamon syrup, brown sugar syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.$6.70
Mouse River Latte
Three shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso shaken with ice, brown sugar syrup and cinnamon powder. Topped with oat milk.$6.70
Peanut Butter Mocha
Ghirardelli Black Label chocolate, peanut butter syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.70
Dirty Navel
1 espresso shot Orange Juice Over Ice$3.50
Blended Caffeinated Drinks
Blended White Mocha
Two shots Magic City Mud espresso, milk, and Ghirardelli white mocha powder blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream$6.50
Blended Mocha
Two shots of Magic City Mud espresso, milk, Big Train mocha powder blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.$6.50
Blended Chai
Big Train spiced chai powder, milk, blended with ice$6.50
Blended Coffee
Cold brew, sweet cream, big train coffee powder blended with ice.$6.50
Cold Brew
Cold Brew Black
Cold brewed coffee over ice$5.75
Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream
Cold brewed coffee over ice topped with housemade sweet cream$6.00
Strawberries & Cream Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup, strawberry syrup, housemade sweet cream topped with strawberry cold foam$6.70
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Unsweet Cold Foam 2
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup and topped with unsweetened cold foam$6.70
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream & Coconut Cold Foam
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup, housemade sweet cream topped with coconut cold foam$6.70
