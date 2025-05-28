Prairie Sky Breads 3 1st St SE, Suite 1
Food
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
PSB bread, avocado mash {avocado, lime juice, salt}, tomato, and fresh cracked pepper$8.99
Blueberry, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Toast
PSB bread, goat cheese, bacon, and blueberry preserve { wild blueberries, sugar, brown cane sugar, concentrated lemon juice, fruit pectin}$8.99
Breakfast Sandwich
PSB bread, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$9.50
Breakfast Slider
PSB nanas roll, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream}, *( ham & swiss, bacon & cheddar, or sausage & cheddar)*, avocado sauce {avocado, apple cider vinegar, lime juice, onion powder, garlic powder, oil}$6.50
Secret Toast
PSB bread, butter, and chocolate sticks$4.50
Toast with Butter$2.50
Early Bird Breakfast Bagel
PSB plain bagel, egg {arugula, salt, pepper, heavy cream},*(ham, bacon, or sausage)*, everything cream cheese {cream cheese, whole milk, garlic, poppy seed, white sesame seed, black sesame seed, onion, himalayan pink salt}$9.75
Peanut Butter Banana Honey Toast
Peanut Butter Banana Honey: PSB bread, peanut butter, banana slices and a drizzle of honey$8.99
Everything Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *Garlic, poppy seed, white sesame seed, black sesame seed, onion, Himalayan pink salt.$3.50
Salted Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath$3.50
Cinnamon-Sugar Bagel
Wheat flour, water, whole-wheat, flour, salt, yeast, lye bath *cinnamon & sugar$3.50
Sausage patty$2.00
Lunch
50/50 Half Sandwich & Half Soup OR Salad Combo
Half sandwich with choice of cup of soup or a half salad
Bacon Grilled Cheese(spice)
Jalapeno cheddar bread, butter, cheddar cheese, bacon, sriracha mayo, and greens$14.50
Grilled Cheese
PSB pan bread, cheddar cheese, and provolone cheese$8.00
Lunch Box
Pan bread sandwich, chocolate chip cookie, chips and apple slices$13.25
Ham & Cheddar w/ Butter Pickles
Ham & Cheddar: PSB pan bread, ham, cheddar, bread & butter pickles, greens and dressing {mayo, dijon mustard}$8.00
Hummus Veggie Sandwich
PSB white pan bread, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus: chickpeas, roasted red pepper, canola oil, tahini paste (sesame seeds), garlic, citric acid, sea salt, paprika, cumin parsley flakes, guar gum) pickled red onions, bell peppers, tomato, and greens$8.00
Turkey Bacon Ranch
PSB pan bread, turkey, bacon, provolone, greens, and ranch {vegetable oil, water, buttermilk, sugar, salt, garlic, onion, vinegar}$8.00
Turkey Garlic Aioli
PSB pan bread, turkey, swiss, tomatoes, greens, and housemade roasted garlic aioli {mayo, garlic roasted in olive oil, lemon, salt, pepper$8.00
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
PSB bread, fajita chicken, avocado mash {avocado, lime juice, salt} , red onion, chipotle lime sauce { mayo, lime juice, adobo, paprika, chili powder}, cheddar cheese, arugula$14.50OUT OF STOCK
Sides
FULL PSB House Salad
Romaine, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and lemon-poppy seed dressing {water, canola oil, sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tapioca, modified food starch, lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, egg, lemon peel, onion, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, calcium disodium edta}$10.25
HALF PSB House Salad
Romaine, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, parmesan cheese, and lemon-poppy seed dressing {water, canola oil, sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, tapioca, modified food starch, lemon juice, poppy seeds, salt, egg, lemon peel, onion, xanthan gum, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate, calcium disodium edta}$6.25
Chips
Assortment of chips- Block and Barrel or Miss Vickies
Snack Box
Toasted bread slices, apple slices (or a fruit we have in stock) two kinds of cheese, and ham. A perfect little snack box! Add hummus and sourdough crackers if you'd like!$6.50
HALF Blue Sky
Romain, spinach, walnuts, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Ken’s Steakhouse Blue Cheese Dressing {soybean oil, vinegar, corn starch, palm oil, lactic acid, garlic, onion, yeast extract, food preservatives}$6.25
FULL Blue Sky Salad
Romain, spinach, walnuts, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, Ken’s Steakhouse Blue Cheese Dressing {soybean oil, vinegar, corn starch, palm oil, lactic acid, garlic, onion, yeast extract, food preservatives}$10.25
CUP of Loaded Baked Potato
butter, onion, garlic, flour, potatoes, veggie broth, heavy cream, salt, black pepper. Served with sour cream, bacon, shredded cheddar, green onions.$7.75
BOWL of Loaded Baked Potato Soup
butter, onion, garlic, flour, potatoes, veggie broth, heavy cream, salt, black pepper. Served with sour cream, bacon, shredded cheddar, green onions.$8.75
CUP of Texa-Kotan Chili (GF)
Onions, green peppers, tomatoes, corn, garlic, ground beef, bacon,corn starch, tomato sauce, salt, paprika, cumin, cayenne, chili powder, oregano. Topped with sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and lime.$7.25
BOWL of Texa-Kotan Chili (GF)
onions, green peppers, tomatoes, corn, garlic, ground beef, bacon,corn starch, tomato sauce, salt, paprika, cumin, cayenne, chili powder, oregano. Topped with sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and lime.$8.25
Drinks
SPECIALTY DRINK MENU
Old Specialty Drink
Do you want an old specialty drink? Click this button and write what you'd like in the comments. We will try to accommodate!$6.70
Churro Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee, cinnamon syrup, housemade brown sugar syrup, vanilla cold foam, cinnamon.$6.70
Cucumber Lemonade
Housemade cucumber puree with our fresh squeezed lemonade$6.70
Iced Vanilla Matcha w/ Vanilla Cold Foam
Two Leaves and a Bud Matcha- 1.5 oz vanilla syrup, topped with vanilla cold foam.$6.70
Butterfly Lemonade
Lemonade and butterfly pea flower tea.$6.70
Iced Assam Peach Tea
Organic Two Leaves and a Bud Peach Tea with 2 oz peach syrup.$5.50
Root Beer Italian Soda
Root beer and vanilla syrup, club soda, cream and whip.$6.00
Coffee/Espresso
Americano
Four shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso and water$4.25
Cappuccino
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso with equal parts steamed milk and milk foam.$5.25
Coke Latte
Vanilla syrup, one shot of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, Coca-Cola, sweet cream and topped with whipped cream. Served over ice only.$6.70
Creme Brulee Latte
Ghirardelli caramel sauce, brown sugar syrup, vanilla syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.70
Drip Coffee
Classic drip brewed coffee, badlands or house blend.$3.25
Double Espresso
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso.$2.00
Latte
Two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso and steamed milk.$5.25
Mocha
Ghirardelli Black Label chocolate, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.25
White Mocha
Ghirardelli White Chocolate Sauce, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.25
Cinnamon Dolce Latte
Cinnamon syrup, brown sugar syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.$6.70
Mouse River Latte
Three shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso shaken with ice, brown sugar syrup and cinnamon powder. Topped with oat milk.$6.70
Peanut Butter Mocha
Ghirardelli Black Label chocolate, peanut butter syrup, two shots of Dakota Roasters Magic City Mud espresso, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream.$6.70
Dirty Navel
1 espresso shot Orange Juice Over Ice$3.50
Blended Caffeinated Drinks
Blended White Mocha
Two shots Magic City Mud espresso, milk, and Ghirardelli white mocha powder blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream$6.50
Blended Mocha
Two shots of Magic City Mud espresso, milk, Big Train mocha powder blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.$6.50
Blended Chai
Big Train spiced chai powder, milk, blended with ice$6.50
Blended Coffee
Cold brew, sweet cream, big train coffee powder blended with ice.$6.50
Cold Brew
Cold Brew Black
Cold brewed coffee over ice$5.75
Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream
Cold brewed coffee over ice topped with housemade sweet cream$6.00
Strawberries & Cream Cold Brew
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup, strawberry syrup, housemade sweet cream topped with strawberry cold foam$6.70
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Unsweet Cold Foam 2
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup and topped with unsweetened cold foam$6.70
Vanilla Cold Brew w/ Sweet Cream & Coconut Cold Foam
Cold brewed coffee, vanilla syrup, housemade sweet cream topped with coconut cold foam$6.70
